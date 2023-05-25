Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
Fast, Nutritious, And Affordable Food at Everytable, New Location in Culver City
(Video) Tito’s Tacos In Culver City
May 25, 2023 Staff Report
Since 1959, one of Culver City’s and the Westside’s most enduring Mexican restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Tito's Tacos In Culver City. Since...
Don Victorino Has Spent 28 Years Expertly Cutting Meat For Tito’s Tacos
May 25, 2023 Staff Report
The Restaurant’s Tasty Tacos And Burritos Main Ingredient Is Hand Carved Tito’s Tacos, at 11222 Washington Place in Culver City,...
Rumors Are Swirling About Raising Cane’s Coming To Westwood
May 24, 2023 Staff Report
Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Works The Drive-Through In El Segundo Rumors are swirling that Raising Cane’s, the immensely popular...
(Video) Wildlife Outside Culver City City Hall – A Wild Rabbit
May 24, 2023 Staff Report
Yes, you can still find wild animals in our city at the most surprising times. This cute little rabbit was...
(Video) Culver City City Council Meeting Monday, May 22
May 23, 2023 Staff Report
This is the public comment on the issue of the proposed removal of two mature neighborhood ficus trees. @culvercitywlanews Culver...
(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway
May 21, 2023 Staff Report
New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...
(Video) The Corner Where The Vigil For Guillermo Medina Took Place
May 19, 2023 Staff Report
On Saturday May 13, a candlelight vigil for Guillermo Medina took place at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Cardiff...
More Than A Bake Sale: A Fundraising Event Happening on May 21
Several Westside Bakeries and Restaurants Will Be Participating In The Event By Dolores Quintana Tickets for the fundraising event, More...
Five Restaurants In Los Angeles Are Under Investigation By The City Attorney
The Investigation Concerns Distribution Of A Fee Charged To Customers By Dolores Quintana Five restaurants in Los Angeles are currently...
Westside Restaurants That Offer Writers Guild Of America Discounts
Restaurants Rally To The Striking Writers Cause With Food and Beverage Solidarity By Dolores Quintana It is the third week...
(Video) New Restaurants On The Way At One Culver: HomeState and Kismet Rotisserie
May 17, 2023 Staff Report
We saw some activity at the space where Kismet Rotisserie is due to open and the Konbi space now has...
“Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!”
May 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday May 26th with...
(Video) A Quick Trip To The Culver City Farmers Market
May 17, 2023 Staff Report
Check out the community open air market and the fun atmosphere of the event. @culvercitywlanews A Quick Trip To The...
(Video) WGA Writer And Member Of WGA West Board Marjorie David Explains Why Not Paying Workers Is Not Good For The Economy
May 15, 2023 Staff Report
She has a great take on why it is short term thinking that will harm everyone. @culvercitywlanews WGA Writer And...
(Video) Statement From The LAPD On The Arrest Of Three Suspects For The Beverly Crest Murders In January
May 15, 2023 Staff Report
Officer Cervantes confirmed in an interview that three suspects are in custody and will be charged with murder. @culvercitywlanews Statement...
