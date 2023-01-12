You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an edible succulent.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
Mar Vista’s Little Fatty Launching Taiwanese Market
January 12, 2023 Staff Report
Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
January 5, 2023 Staff Report
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
December 29, 2022 Staff Report
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City
December 22, 2022 Staff Report
Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...
