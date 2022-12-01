Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor.
.
Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor.
Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant
November 30, 2022 Staff Report
Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...
Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City
November 30, 2022 Staff Report
Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant
November 23, 2022 Staff Report
$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.Read more
POPULAR
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.Read more