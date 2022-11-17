Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary
November 9, 2022 Staff Report
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
November 3, 2022 Staff Report
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health By Dolores Quintana Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
