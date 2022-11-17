November 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. 
Wine House Kitchen. Photo: Official
New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop

November 16, 2022

Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee

November 16, 2022

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops  By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project

November 14, 2022

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...

The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary

November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App

November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

Photo: lucillesbbq.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

November 3, 2022

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health By Dolores Quintana Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel

November 3, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday

November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...

