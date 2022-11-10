The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier.
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier.
Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary
November 9, 2022 Staff Report
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante
By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...
All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week
Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
