Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. 
The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Homelessness, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Video

On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Real Estate, Video

Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Video

Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Life and Arts, Video

Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
Food & Drink, Video

Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...

Photo: eataly.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...

