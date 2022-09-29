September 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Food & Drink, Video
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations

September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
Video, Wellness

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...
Food & Drink

Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title

September 22, 2022

Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
Real Estate, Video

An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood

September 19, 2022

The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A

September 16, 2022

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
Food & Drink, Video

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...

Photo: Facebook (@Popeyes).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City

September 14, 2022

January opening slated for chain By Dolores Quintana Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January...
Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

