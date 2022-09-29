Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...
Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar
September 29, 2022 Staff Report
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...
Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations
September 28, 2022 Staff Report
13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana...
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
September 22, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City
September 22, 2022 Staff Report
Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...
Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title
September 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City
September 14, 2022 Staff Report
January opening slated for chain By Dolores Quintana Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....Read more
POPULAR
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....Read more