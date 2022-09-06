New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space. Learn more in this video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay
August 27, 2022 Staff Report
Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Report
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Staff Report
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
August 20, 2022 Staff Report
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Staff Report
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
August 19, 2022 Staff Report
Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...
250 Apartments Planned Across the Street From Sony Pictures
August 19, 2022 Staff Report
Mixed-use development slated for Washington and Motor By Dolores Quintana A mixed-use development featuring 250 apartments and retail is planned...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space
August 13, 2022 Staff Report
11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed...
Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million
$941 thousand per square foot on sale By Dolores Quintana The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement
August 5, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
