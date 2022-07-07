July 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries

Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries in this video brought you by Pudu Pudu.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Sweet Lily Bakery opening Culver City location  By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form...
Video, Wellness

New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Video

Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@sexybeansla).
Food & Drink, News

New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Sexy Beans now open as Culver City ghost kitchen By Dolores Quintana Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian...
Video

Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Video, Wellness

Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Food & Drink, Video

The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Food & Drink, Video

A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Veterans, Video

Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
Video, Wellness

Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Video, Wellness

Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR