June 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington

Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner of “Top Chef” and “Chef Hunter” and now is a judge alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay on the new show “Next Level Chef” on FOX.
.
Special shout out to Chef Josiah Citrin and everyone at Mélisse Restaurant.
.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram (@kismetrotisserie).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development By Dolores Quintana Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ramen Spot Coming to Westchester

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
Video, Wellness

Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
Video

“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Food & Drink, Video

Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Video, Wellness

Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by  L.A. Orchestra.
Video, Wellness

“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
Food & Drink, Video

The Queens of the Peach Variety

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
Dining, Food & Drink

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Culver City

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Location coming to 3810 Midway Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new location of Crumbl Cookies soon...
Video, Wellness

PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Video

Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR