National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two local bakeries and a brewery on the tastiest day of the year!
.
Video sponsored by Pudu Pudu.
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two local bakeries and a brewery on the tastiest day of the year!
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
Brewery Plans Location for Culver City
June 8, 2022 Staff Report
Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...
What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?
June 8, 2022 Staff Report
Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
Family Fun and Polo Match Raising Funds for Teen Cancer America This Weekend
June 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend join Teen Cancer America for a fundraising event at Will Rogers State Park. .Video sponsored by L.A. Orchestra.
“Pedal on the Pier” Event Raises Over $400,000 for Underprivileged Youth
June 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“Pedal on the Pier” returned for its 10th year on Sunday, June 5th welcoming participants and riders to the Santa...
The Queens of the Peach Variety
June 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Scott Farms, who has been at the farmers market since 1982, shows us two peach varieties with ‘queen’ in the...
Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed
June 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...
Crumbl Cookies Coming to Culver City
June 1, 2022 Staff Report
Location coming to 3810 Midway Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new location of Crumbl Cookies soon...
PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
June 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The PAL Rick Crocker 5K Run Walk Challenge brought together our service members with community youth in honor of a...
Live Music, Food, and Fun Event Supporting Local Animal Shelter This Weekend!
May 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation is hosting an open house event on June 4th between 12pm – 3pm to raise...
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
May 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to...
Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs
May 25, 2022 Staff Report
By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Influencer-Favorite Celestina Closing in Culver City
May 25, 2022 Staff Report
Celestina to close May 31 on top of Shay Hotel By Kerry Slater A rooftop bar in Culver City popular...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...Read more
POPULAR
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...Read more