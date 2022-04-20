Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa Monica.
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey
April 14, 2022 Staff Report
100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...
San Gabriel’s Yama Seafood Coming to Mar Vista
April 13, 2022 Staff Report
National Boulevard location planned for eatery By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and restaurant, is...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Staff Report
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
Brothers Launch New Cafe in Culver City
April 6, 2022 Staff Report
Breakaway Cafe now open on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City has a new breakfast spot called the Breakaway...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
