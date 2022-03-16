March 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Kale of All Kinds

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms.
Video sponsored by Canyon Club

in Food & Drink, Video
