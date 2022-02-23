February 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big day John O’Groats will give each of the first 40 parties who arrive a $40 Gift Certificate!
.
Video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Dining, Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Video, Wellness

Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Video

Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Dining

Hurry Curry Returns!

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Westside favorite to open in March on Ocean Park By Dolores Quintana Former Sawtelle favorite Hurry Curry of Tokyo will...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Video

Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Video

Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink

Michelin Starred Culver City Restaurant Vespertine Offer Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

Part Of The Vespertine At Home Experience Series By Dolores Quintana Vespertine, a Culver City restaurant that has two Michelin...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR