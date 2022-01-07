23 Park Projects To Receive $113 Million in State Grant Funding

State and County funds to create new parks and improve existing ones

By Dolores Quintana

$548 million in new grants have been issued by The California Department of Parks and Recreation and Los Angeles County is receiving around $113 million in funds to create new parks and to improve existing parks.

These are just some of those park projects.

This project would “expand Barnes Park at 3301 Patritti Avenue, Baldwin Park. Acquire approximately 0.18 acres of land. Construct a new playground with shade structures, two basketball courts, one futsal court/mini-pitch soccer field, individual picnic areas, public artwork, parking lot, ornamental safety fencing, and lighting and landscaping throughout the park.” The grant for the project is $3,090,000.

This project would “create the new Big Dalton Wash Trail Greenway connecting to Hilda Solis Park and Walnut Creek Park at the path alongside Big Dalton Wash from Central Ave. Construct a new approximate 2.8 mile/non-motorized trail with four public art pieces, including a mosaic and mural, and the installation of both LED and solar lighting and landscaping throughout the greenway.” The grant for this project is $2,552,998.

This project would “construct the Gardena Community Aquatic and Senior Center at 1651 and 1654 W 160th Street, Gardena. It would acquire approximately 0.36 acres of land. Construct a new swimming pool with shade, seating, fencing, public art, Community Aquatic and Senior Center building, new ADA-only parking lot, lawn with pathways, outdoor gym area with exercise equipment stations, five shaded picnic areas, and landscaping and lighting throughout the park”. The grant for this project is $8,500,000.

This project would “create the new Recreation Village Park in the City of Covina and renovate a former fruit packing warehouse into a new indoor recreation and sports complex. It would construct a new pocket garden park with lighting, dog park with fencing and lighting, outdoor rock climbing area with fencing and lighting, historical/cultural memorial mural wall, gateway arch, and directional signage and landscaping throughout the park.” The grant for this project is $4,845,229.

The project would “create the new San Gabriel Valley Aquatic Center in the unincorporated community of West Puente Valley at 635 N California Ave, La Puente. It would construct a new aquatic center, natural playground area, walking loop, pollinator garden, outdoor amphitheater, civic art plaza, shade structure for picnics/gathering, and parking lot.” The grant for this project is $8,500,000.

This project would “create the new Sixth Street Viaduct PARC on both sides of the LA River at 645 South Clarence St., Los Angeles. It would “construct a new urban forest, skatepark, fitness equipment, playground, splash pad, flex court with historic arch seat wall, two flexible play fields, two dog parks, walking/jogging pathways, public art, and a restroom building. All recreation features and restroom buildings will have lighting.” The grant for this project is $8,500,000

The project would “create the new Urban Orchard Park in the City of South Gate at 9475 West Frontage Road, South Gate. The project would construct wetlands, new community recreation center, loop jogging/walking path with exercise equipment stations, three natural play areas, one group picnic area with shade structures and picnic areas throughout the park, community garden with fencing and orchard with fencing, artwork area, interpretive signage, park monument sign, restroom and maintenance storage building, parking lot, and landscaping and lighting throughout the park.” The grant for this project is $1,919,847

This project would expand Vista Grande Park at 1001 W. Las Lomas Drive, La Habra. “It would construct a new amphitheater, dog park, three open play fields, futsal/basketball court, volleyball court, gazebo, universally accessible playground, trail with exercise stations, drought tolerant demonstration garden, picnic areas, art wall, new parking areas and a restroom, with new lighting and landscaping throughout the park.” The grant for this project is $3,000,000.

This project would expand Watts Towers Arts Center Campus at 1727 E 107th Street, Los Angeles. It would construct an outdoor classroom/amphitheater with shade, natural music and play elements, labyrinth health and wellness walk, interactive art and gallery spaces, natural sculptural play area, lawn and planting areas with knoll overlook of Watts Towers, public art, site furnishings, and lighting throughout the park. The grant for this project is $4,500,000.

As reported by Urbanize Los Angeles, here is a sampling of some of the other projects:

City of Alhambra, Story Park Renovation: $850,000

City of Alhambra, Burke Heritage Park Renovation: $250,000

City of Bell Gardens, Veterans Park Renovation: $3,977,339

City of Cudahy, Cudahy Park Renovation: $6,902,951

City of Lancaster, El Dorado Park Renovation: $8,413,466

City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks, Hazard Park Renovation: $8,271,000

City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks, Green Meadows Recreation Center Renovation: $6,930,00

City of Norwalk, Hermasillo Community Park Revitalization: $$8,500,000

City of Palmdale, Melville J. Courson Park Revitalization: $4,150,000

City of Paramount, Dills Park Renovation: $897,094

City of San Fernando, Las Palmas Park Revitalization Project: $4,234,980

City of South Gate, Hollydale Community Park Renovation: $4,158,942

County of Los Angeles, Salazar Park Parkwide Modernization: $6,902,000

Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, 11th Avenue Park Renovation $2,400,000