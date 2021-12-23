Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters.
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Renowned Tokyo-Born Ramen Restaurant Opens Third U.S. Location on the Westside
December 15, 2021 Staff Report
Ramen Nagi makes SoCal debut in Westfield Century City By Kerry Slater A legendary Japanese ramen restaurant has opened its...
You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays
December 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...
‘Meet Me Under the Fig Tree’ Holiday Celebration Supporting the Community
December 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont Miramar hotel is collecting canned food, clothing (new or gently worn), and monetary donations. They have partnered with...
One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby
December 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by...
Local Cake Topper Chef Wins Big at the National Gingerbread House Competition
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Merry Mischief Bakers Team Has Won the National Gingerbread House Competition for the 2nd Consecutive Year with the Help...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
