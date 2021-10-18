October 18, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sony Studios Repurposing Culver City Scenic Arts Building

Rendering of Sony Studio’s Scenic Arts Building revamp. Credit: RIOS.

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Sony Studios will be repurposing the Scenic Arts Building, which is located on the Sony lot near the Overland entrance to the studio as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The building was built in 1938 and has fallen into disuse. A small support building nearby will be demolished and a larger and more modern four story building will be repurposed in its place. RIOS is designing the update of the building for Sony and this will be the first update of the buildings in the Sony campus since 2016. 

Leonardo DiCaprio Selling Carbon Beach Home

Superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio owns multiple properties in Malibu, but has recently put his property at Carbon Beach on the market. DiCaprio has purchased a new home for $13.8 million in the exclusive and under the radar enclave of the Blue Whale Estates which has only five homes. It is a gated community that is also home to singer Neil Diamond and Elizabeth Kolawa, the CEO of Parsoft as reported by Dirt

First Baptist Church of Venice Awarded Historic Designation

Patch reports that The First Baptist Church of Venice has been awarded a historic designation. The Los Angeles City Council voted on Sept. 29 to grant the petition to designate the church as a cultural landmark. LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Twitter account praised the action saying, “The former First Baptist Church of Venice is a cultural-historic monument.” “It’s a long-overdue step to honor Black history in the historic Oakwood neighborhood of Venice.” To learn more about the church CLICK HERE

Five Story Apartment Planned for Heart of Westwood

There is a new proposed development for Westwood as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The proposed building would replace the two story commercial building at 1951 Westwood Boulevard. It would contain 29 new family units in a five story building with 23 parking spaces in an underground parking area. Kamran Tavakoli has applied to the City for the TOC or Transit Oriented Communities incentive. As a condition of the TOC incentive, three of the units would be reserved for extremely low income residents. California Development and Design Inc. is the architect of the project 

Framing Complete for Broadway and Cloverfield Development

In Santa Monica, framing is complete for a new development of mixed use apartment buildings at the corner of Broadway and Cloverfield Avenue as reported by Urbanize. The project is being developed by La Terra Development which is among a number of developments that the company is working on all over Los Angeles County. The building is being designed by Tighe Architecture and will be a three story structure with 49 new apartments and 2,700 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor as a mixed use building. The building will boast 128 parking spaces in a basement parking area. 

in Real Estate
Related Posts
A rendering of 3516 Schaefer Street in Culver City. Credit: Redcar Properties.
News, Real Estate

Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Real Estate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...

A rendering for a development planned for 10003 Washington Boulevard.
Real Estate

Seven-Story Apartment Building Near Culver Border Given Green Light

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue  By Susan Payne According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Real Estate

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.

A rendering of an eight-story development coming to Palms. Credit: Patrick Tighe Architecture
Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Tops-Outs in Palms

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

Eight-story Venice Boulevard apartments and retail take shape By Chad Winthrop Construction for a mixed-use development in Palms has topped-out...

A rendering of a local supportive housing project in West LA. Credit: Perkins & Will.
News, Real Estate

Westside Permanent Supportive Housing for Seniors, Veterans Breaks Ground

July 28, 2021

Read more
July 28, 2021

51-story, five story building coming to Santa Monica Boulevard By Chad Winthrop A five story supportive housing project for seniors...
Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

Photo: Apartments.com
Real Estate

60-Unit Palms Development Unwrapped

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

Multi family housing complex will have 60 units.  By Toi Creel Yet another real estate development housing project is coming...

Rendering of the West Edge development. Credit: Hines.
Real Estate

Framing Rises at Massive West Edge Development

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station By Sam Catanzaro Wood and concrete framing is now visible for the West...

A rendering of a development planned on Pico near La Cienega.
Real Estate

Proposal to Replace Westside Commercial Buildings 125-unit Apartments

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Six story proposed near Pico and La Cienega  By Toi Creel  A developer wants to replace several commercial businesses with...
Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR