Authorities Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen on Century Boulevard

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Tips in Disappearance of At-Risk Juvenile

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Payonna Joyce Darrington, who has been reported missing and is considered at risk.

Payonna was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, near the 2000 block of West Century Boulevard in Los Angeles, according to investigators with the department’s Missing Persons Unit.

She is described as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a light pink sweater, blue jeans, and pink Crocs-style shoes.

Family members are concerned for her safety and well-being, and authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Payonna or has information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org