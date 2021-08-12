Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44

By Kerry Slater

Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina Del Rey.

In an Instagram post recently, the restaurant announced its soft opening at the Boardwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44, 4635 Admiralty Way. The soft opening hours are as follows: Monday – Friday 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 11:30 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. The eatery is near sister restaurants Kazu Nori and HiHo Cheeseburger, which both opened recently.

“Our newest location currently offers outdoor seating and fantastic waterfront views,” the restaurant said. “We look forward to serving you!”

According to the restaurant, the alcohol license for this location is still under review, but they are expecting it soon. In addition, online ordering will not be available from this location during the soft opening period.

Ouvo, which features traditional dishes featuring handmade fresh pasta from a kitchen in Bologna, Italy, has locations in Santa Monica and Mid-Wilshire as well.