Chef Roy Choi Brings Tacos Por Vida to LA With Soft Opening in Palms

The Lines Are Already Growing at This Newest Roy Choi Taco Stand

Celebrated chef Roy Choi is celebrating the debut of his latest culinary venture, Tacos Por Vida; the soft launch announcement on his Instagram page is filled with enthusiasm. In a heartfelt message to his loyal patrons, Choi expressed his excitement about bringing a new taco experience to Los Angeles.

“This is more than just a new concept; it’s a lifetime of flavors derived from the diverse backgrounds and experiences of our team,” Choi shared. “From La Puente to Anaheim, Norwalk to East Hollywood, to Echo Park, our collective histories have shaped these unique tastes and textures.”

Choi emphasized that Tacos Por Vida isn’t aiming to replace any taqueros but rather to represent the Kogi team’s identity authentically. The chef extended gratitude to the dedicated Kogi fans who have supported him throughout the years, stating, “This is for you.” Tacos Por Vida debuted on March 5, and Chef Choi was grateful for the response to the new taco stand, as he stated in another Instagram post.

The soft launch dates for Tacos Por Vida have been set for Tuesday/Wednesday, March 12th and 13th, and Thursday/Friday, March 28th and 29th, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This exciting taco experience will be held at 3434 Overland Avenue, which is the very same location as Chef Choi’s Kogi BBQ taco truck.

According to Eater LA, the tacos and burritos will include asada, al pastor, chicken or pollo, and mushroom fillings with verde and roja salsas, garlic guacamole, and “custom salt blends.”