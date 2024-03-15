The Auld Fella: Brentwood and Culver City’s St. Patrick’s Weekend Destination

Join the Craic at The Auld Fella’s Celebrations: Dining, Drinking, Shenanigans

If you are looking for an epic St. Patrick’s celebration this weekend, look no further. The Auld Fella is all set to be LA’s St. Patrick’s weekend headquarters from Thursday, March 14, through Sunday, March 17. The craic will be absolutely mighty at both Auld Fella locations in downtown Culver City and Brentwood.

On Sunday, March 17, the festivities kick off bright and early with a scrumptious Irish breakfast. Pints are available from 8:00 am onwards. Our Irish Fare favorites, including fish and chips, bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, chicken pot pie, lamb stew, and Galway Bay mussels, will be served fresh all day long. There’s even a special cocktail for the weekend: The Lost Donkey. Get your jig on with live music and dancers throughout the weekend (check out the schedule below for details).

Seats are first-come, first-served. So, come early and snag your spot for all-day shenanigans that will keep the party going into the wee hours!

Enjoy valet service at Auld Fella Brentwood on Friday and Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Live Music & Dance Schedule:

DT CULVER CITY 9375 Culver Blvd.

Thursday, March 14

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. – The Bracken Band with

Marian Griffin & Gina Romantini

Friday, March 15

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. – Niall Cash @niallcash

Saturday, March 16

8:00 p.m. to 12:00 am – Irish-ish @irishish.music

Sunday, March 17

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – The Bracken Band with

Marian Griffin & Gina Romantini

1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Celtic Irish Dance Academy

@celticirishdanceacademy @maevecoughlan

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. – OMRA @omra.ensemble

……………………………………………………

BRENTWOOD 11831 Wilshire Blvd.

Friday, March 15

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Irish-ish @irishish.music

Saturday, March 16

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Irish-ish @irishish.music

9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. – Green Ashes @greenashesband

Sunday, March 17

1:00 -p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Irish-ish @irishish.music

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – DJ Kahai

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – The Bracken Band with

Marian Griffin & Gina Romantini

6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Celtic Irish Dance Academy