After Four Years, Vespertine’s Avant-Garde Culinary Experience Returns to Culver City

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Michelin Two-Star Eatery Finally Reopens in April

After a four-year hiatus, Vespertine, the avant-garde culinary experience helmed by Chef Jordan Kahn, is poised to make its return on April 2nd. Reservations are now open for patrons at Open Table.

Vespertine offers diners an immersive narrative curated by Chef Jordan Kahn, complemented by Eric Owen Moss’s striking architectural design. As the restaurant’s website describes, “The intertwining elements of food, beverage, music, and design transport guests through a multi-sensory experience unlike any other.”

Vespertine’s previous accolades include 2 Stars in the Michelin Guide from 2019 to 2021, recognition as one of the Most Beautiful Restaurants by Condé Nast, and a spot on Time Magazine’s prestigious list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places. Additionally, the establishment received the Atmosphere of the Year award from the World Restaurant Awards.

The restaurant’s innovative program of at-home dinners during the pandemic is remembered with fondness by many diners. What will this new version of Vespertine be? How many changes have been incorporated into Vespertine 2024? It remains to be seen.