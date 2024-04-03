April 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

KCRW’s Good Food 2024 Pie Contest: Bake Your Way to Glory

Photo: KCRW

Join the Ultimate Baking Showdown at UCLA

Bakers all over the city are invited to test their skills and potentially win big at Good Food’s 2024 Pie Contest. The highly anticipated event promises a celebration of pie-making prowess, complete with prizes, esteemed judges, and a festive atmosphere.

The contest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, invites participants to bake their best pies and vie for recognition from a panel of distinguished judges, including notable figures from the culinary world including:

Good Food’s 2024 Pie Contest Judges 

Ben Sidell — Saltie Girl

Bertha Mason — Baking With Bertha

Brianna Abrams — Winston Pies

Christine Moore — Little Flower Candy Co.

Clemence Gosset — The Gourmandise School

Danielle Bell — de Porres

Elizabeth Falkner — chef

Fabienne Toback —  producer, High on the Hog

Genevieve Gergis — Saffy’s, Bavel, Bestia

Gustavo Arellano — journalist – Los Angeles Times, KCRW

Hannah Ziskin — Quarter Sheets, House of Gluten 

Heather Platt — journalist

Ira Glass — This American Life

Jennifer Yee — Baker’s Bench

Karen Tongson — professor – USC

Karis Jagger —  producer, High on the Hog

Khushbu Shah — journalist

Lien Ta — All Day Baby, Here’s Looking At You

Meadow Ramsay — Kismet

Mona Holmes — journalist – Eater LA

Monica May — Nickel Diner

Nicole Rucker — Fat & Flour

Robert Wemischner — instructor emeritus, LATTC

Rose Wilde – Red Bread

Sang Yoon — Father’s Office

Sasha Piligian — pastry chef

Shannon Swindle — Mother Wolf, Funke

Sherry Yard — Bakery by the Yard

Silvia Forni — Fowler Museum Director

Stacy Michelson — artist

Stephanie Breijo — journalist – Los Angeles Times

Tejal Rao — critic at large – New York Times

Valerie Gordon — Valerie Confections

Zack Hall — Clark Street Bread 

Evan Kleiman will preside over the judging process, evaluating pies across various categories. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event, and prizes and bragging rights will be awarded.

“This is basically the Olympics of the baking world,” said one enthusiastic observer, capturing the excitement surrounding the contest.

The contest boasts an impressive lineup of judges, each bringing their own expertise and palate to the table. From seasoned pastry chefs to culinary journalists, the panel represents a diverse array of backgrounds and tastes.

In addition to the pie contest, the event will feature a variety of activities and attractions for attendees to enjoy. Highlights include live music sets by Vietnamese-American DJs and a special performance by artist Dolly Ave, as well as baking demonstrations and a curated marketplace offering an assortment of food and wares.

For those looking to participate in the contest as well as sell their goods, opportunities are available to become a marketplace vendor. Interested parties can apply here.

The contest will be held at UCLA’s Royce Quad in Los Angeles, promising a picturesque backdrop for the festivities. Attendees can expect a day filled with delicious pies, lively entertainment, and the chance to connect with fellow baking enthusiasts.

This year, KCRW members and the general public will need tasting tickets in advance to try pies in the baker’s tents. We expect a big turnout and want to make sure there’s enough pie to go around! Ticket proceeds will benefit KCRW and unlock a year of KCRW membership after the event. 

This contest will not accept pies that contain meat, milk, cream, or whipped cream. Instead, lean into the local fruits and nuts of SoCal! Are you up for the challenge? More information is available in the Baker FAQ section.

  • Apple Crumble 
  • Apple Double crust (includes lattice) 
  • Berry
  • Fruit (excluding berry & apple)
  • Nut
  • Vegan 
  • Lineage Pie is inspired by the Fowler exhibition Intersections: World Arts, Local Lives. Bakers in this category are encouraged to use global flavors and consider their heritage to create a pie with personal meaning. Aim for edible storytelling in a pie tin!
  • Hand Pies
  • Junior Baker (12 and under)

For those driving to the event, self-parking will be available in designated UCLA lots, and public transportation. Find an available parking space on the visitor or permitted side of each lot. 

The ride-sharing drop-off point is Perloff Hall, 1317 Portola Plaza. 
For more information about the contest, including registration details and event logistics, interested parties can visit the contest’s website or reach out to events@kcrw.org with any questions.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube Screenshot
News

Woman Arrested for Smashing Car Windshields with Bricks Across Los Angeles County

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

30-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges of Felony Vandalism Following Spate of Attacks The Westside of Los Angeles can breathe a sigh...

Photo: MLS
News

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence,...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Completes Tunneling for D Line Subway Extension in Los Angeles

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Major Construction Milestone Connects Downtown and West LA The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has reached a significant...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @culvercitywlanews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Caltrans Reopens I-405 Off-Ramps in Sepulveda Pass After Sinkhole Repair

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Commuters Can Navigate Freely as Off-Ramps Resume Operation Commuters in the Sepulveda Pass area can breathe a sigh of relief...

Photo: Courtesy of Masters of Taste
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Finest Food and Drink for a Charitable Cause at the Masters of Taste 2024

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

L.A.’s Premier Food and Beverage Festival in Support of Union Station Homeless Services It is once again time for Masters...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City PD Hosts Community Meeting on Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Join the Dialogue on Police Accountability and Transparency The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to participate in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Controller Warns of Proposed Drastic Measures to Address Budget Crisis

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Controller Reveals City’s Startling Proposal to Counter Looming Budget Deficit. Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Meijia released a budget deficit update...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California’s Fast Food Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Controversy

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Assembly Bill 1228 Raises Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour Starting on Monday, April 1, a big change will occur...
News, Video

(Video) Series A Coffee Now Open in Beverly Hills at 8328 Wilshire Blvd

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Located in the space that formerly housed a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Try the Black Pearl Iced Coffee. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Youtube: Screenshot KTLA 5 News
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles County Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow, and Possible Thunderstorms Over Weekend

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Alerts for Flooding and Possible Tornado  According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR