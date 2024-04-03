KCRW’s Good Food 2024 Pie Contest: Bake Your Way to Glory

Join the Ultimate Baking Showdown at UCLA
Bakers all over the city are invited to test their skills and potentially win big at Good Food’s 2024 Pie Contest. The highly anticipated event promises a celebration of pie-making prowess, complete with prizes, esteemed judges, and a festive atmosphere.
The contest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, invites participants to bake their best pies and vie for recognition from a panel of distinguished judges, including notable figures from the culinary world including:
Good Food’s 2024 Pie Contest Judges
Ben Sidell — Saltie Girl
Bertha Mason — Baking With Bertha
Brianna Abrams — Winston Pies
Christine Moore — Little Flower Candy Co.
Clemence Gosset — The Gourmandise School
Danielle Bell — de Porres
Elizabeth Falkner — chef
Fabienne Toback — producer, High on the Hog
Genevieve Gergis — Saffy’s, Bavel, Bestia
Gustavo Arellano — journalist – Los Angeles Times, KCRW
Hannah Ziskin — Quarter Sheets, House of Gluten
Heather Platt — journalist
Ira Glass — This American Life
Jennifer Yee — Baker’s Bench
Karen Tongson — professor – USC
Karis Jagger — producer, High on the Hog
Khushbu Shah — journalist
Lien Ta — All Day Baby, Here’s Looking At You
Meadow Ramsay — Kismet
Mona Holmes — journalist – Eater LA
Monica May — Nickel Diner
Nicole Rucker — Fat & Flour
Robert Wemischner — instructor emeritus, LATTC
Rose Wilde – Red Bread
Sang Yoon — Father’s Office
Sasha Piligian — pastry chef
Shannon Swindle — Mother Wolf, Funke
Sherry Yard — Bakery by the Yard
Silvia Forni — Fowler Museum Director
Stacy Michelson — artist
Stephanie Breijo — journalist – Los Angeles Times
Tejal Rao — critic at large – New York Times
Valerie Gordon — Valerie Confections
Zack Hall — Clark Street Bread
Evan Kleiman will preside over the judging process, evaluating pies across various categories. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event, and prizes and bragging rights will be awarded.
“This is basically the Olympics of the baking world,” said one enthusiastic observer, capturing the excitement surrounding the contest.
The contest boasts an impressive lineup of judges, each bringing their own expertise and palate to the table. From seasoned pastry chefs to culinary journalists, the panel represents a diverse array of backgrounds and tastes.
In addition to the pie contest, the event will feature a variety of activities and attractions for attendees to enjoy. Highlights include live music sets by Vietnamese-American DJs and a special performance by artist Dolly Ave, as well as baking demonstrations and a curated marketplace offering an assortment of food and wares.
For those looking to participate in the contest as well as sell their goods, opportunities are available to become a marketplace vendor. Interested parties can apply here.
The contest will be held at UCLA’s Royce Quad in Los Angeles, promising a picturesque backdrop for the festivities. Attendees can expect a day filled with delicious pies, lively entertainment, and the chance to connect with fellow baking enthusiasts.
This year, KCRW members and the general public will need tasting tickets in advance to try pies in the baker’s tents. We expect a big turnout and want to make sure there’s enough pie to go around! Ticket proceeds will benefit KCRW and unlock a year of KCRW membership after the event.
This contest will not accept pies that contain meat, milk, cream, or whipped cream. Instead, lean into the local fruits and nuts of SoCal! Are you up for the challenge? More information is available in the Baker FAQ section.
- Apple Crumble
- Apple Double crust (includes lattice)
- Berry
- Fruit (excluding berry & apple)
- Nut
- Vegan
- Lineage Pie is inspired by the Fowler exhibition Intersections: World Arts, Local Lives. Bakers in this category are encouraged to use global flavors and consider their heritage to create a pie with personal meaning. Aim for edible storytelling in a pie tin!
- Hand Pies
- Junior Baker (12 and under)
For those driving to the event, self-parking will be available in designated UCLA lots, and public transportation. Find an available parking space on the visitor or permitted side of each lot.
- UCLA Lot 3 (Zone 2504 or 2505)
- UCLA Lot 4 (Zone 2506)
- UCLA Lot 7 (Zone 2518)
The ride-sharing drop-off point is Perloff Hall, 1317 Portola Plaza.
For more information about the contest, including registration details and event logistics, interested parties can visit the contest’s website or reach out to events@kcrw.org with any questions.