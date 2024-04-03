KCRW’s Good Food 2024 Pie Contest: Bake Your Way to Glory

Join the Ultimate Baking Showdown at UCLA

Bakers all over the city are invited to test their skills and potentially win big at Good Food’s 2024 Pie Contest. The highly anticipated event promises a celebration of pie-making prowess, complete with prizes, esteemed judges, and a festive atmosphere.

The contest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, invites participants to bake their best pies and vie for recognition from a panel of distinguished judges, including notable figures from the culinary world including:

Good Food’s 2024 Pie Contest Judges



Ben Sidell — Saltie Girl

Bertha Mason — Baking With Bertha

Brianna Abrams — Winston Pies

Christine Moore — Little Flower Candy Co.

Clemence Gosset — The Gourmandise School

Danielle Bell — de Porres

Elizabeth Falkner — chef

Fabienne Toback — producer, High on the Hog

Genevieve Gergis — Saffy’s, Bavel, Bestia

Gustavo Arellano — journalist – Los Angeles Times, KCRW

Hannah Ziskin — Quarter Sheets, House of Gluten

Heather Platt — journalist

Ira Glass — This American Life

Jennifer Yee — Baker’s Bench

Karen Tongson — professor – USC

Karis Jagger — producer, High on the Hog

Khushbu Shah — journalist

Lien Ta — All Day Baby, Here’s Looking At You

Meadow Ramsay — Kismet

Mona Holmes — journalist – Eater LA

Monica May — Nickel Diner

Nicole Rucker — Fat & Flour

Robert Wemischner — instructor emeritus, LATTC

Rose Wilde – Red Bread

Sang Yoon — Father’s Office

Sasha Piligian — pastry chef

Shannon Swindle — Mother Wolf, Funke

Sherry Yard — Bakery by the Yard

Silvia Forni — Fowler Museum Director

Stacy Michelson — artist

Stephanie Breijo — journalist – Los Angeles Times

Tejal Rao — critic at large – New York Times

Valerie Gordon — Valerie Confections

Zack Hall — Clark Street Bread

Evan Kleiman will preside over the judging process, evaluating pies across various categories. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event, and prizes and bragging rights will be awarded.

“This is basically the Olympics of the baking world,” said one enthusiastic observer, capturing the excitement surrounding the contest.

The contest boasts an impressive lineup of judges, each bringing their own expertise and palate to the table. From seasoned pastry chefs to culinary journalists, the panel represents a diverse array of backgrounds and tastes.

In addition to the pie contest, the event will feature a variety of activities and attractions for attendees to enjoy. Highlights include live music sets by Vietnamese-American DJs and a special performance by artist Dolly Ave, as well as baking demonstrations and a curated marketplace offering an assortment of food and wares.

For those looking to participate in the contest as well as sell their goods, opportunities are available to become a marketplace vendor. Interested parties can apply here.

The contest will be held at UCLA’s Royce Quad in Los Angeles, promising a picturesque backdrop for the festivities. Attendees can expect a day filled with delicious pies, lively entertainment, and the chance to connect with fellow baking enthusiasts.

This year, KCRW members and the general public will need tasting tickets in advance to try pies in the baker’s tents. We expect a big turnout and want to make sure there’s enough pie to go around! Ticket proceeds will benefit KCRW and unlock a year of KCRW membership after the event.

This contest will not accept pies that contain meat, milk, cream, or whipped cream. Instead, lean into the local fruits and nuts of SoCal! Are you up for the challenge? More information is available in the Baker FAQ section.

Apple Crumble

Apple Double crust (includes lattice)

Berry

Fruit (excluding berry & apple)

Nut

Vegan

Lineage Pie is inspired by the Fowler exhibition Intersections: World Arts, Local Lives. Bakers in this category are encouraged to use global flavors and consider their heritage to create a pie with personal meaning. Aim for edible storytelling in a pie tin!

Hand Pies

Junior Baker (12 and under)

For those driving to the event, self-parking will be available in designated UCLA lots, and public transportation. Find an available parking space on the visitor or permitted side of each lot.

The ride-sharing drop-off point is Perloff Hall, 1317 Portola Plaza.

For more information about the contest, including registration details and event logistics, interested parties can visit the contest’s website or reach out to events@kcrw.org with any questions.