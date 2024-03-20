Be Bright Coffee Takes Top Honors at Prestigious Competition

The founder of Be Bright Coffee in West Hollywood has won the United States Barista Championship. Congratulations to Frank La of Be Bright Coffee, located at 7311 Melrose Avenue. The coffee shop and coffee roaster/wholesaler are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

The ranking of the final six baristas is:

1st: Frank La, Be Bright Coffee

2nd: Morgan Eckroth, Onyx Coffee Lab

3rd: Jason Yeo, Saint Frank Coffee

4th: Kay Cheon, Dune Coffee

5th: Rafael Levy Diner, Onyx Coffee Lab

6th: Meg Skop, The Coffee Movement

This yearly challenge crowns the best barista in the United States during a tough test of coffee-making skills in the competitive arena. Being a barista isn’t as easy as people think it is, and it’s more than just making the coffee; it’s about making the best-tasting coffee possible.

La received well wishes in the comments of the Instagram posts from Chef Wes Avila of Kateen LA, the late Angry Egrette Dinette, and Mixto Steakhouse, Endorffeine, one of the finest coffee shops in Los Angeles and the world, and Saucy Chick and Goat Mafia Restaurants.