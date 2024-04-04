April 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Coucou, the Casual Yet Elegant French Restaurant, Expands to West Hollywood

Photo: Instagram: Coucou

Venice’s Delicious Eatery Opens New Location with Exciting Menu Additions

By Dolores Quintana

As we reported earlier this year, Coucou, the lovely French restaurant in Venice, intended to open a new location in West Hollywood, and the time is now here. Last week, the new Coucou West Hollywood had a soft opening, first inviting family and friends and then unofficially opening the doors. This week, the eatery is going full steam ahead and taking reservations. 

The new restaurant is located at 9045 Santa Monica Boulevard, and you can book reservations at Resy

Hayley Feldman, co-owner and co-creator of Coucou, said, “Our menu in West Hollywood is the same as Venice but with some fun additions. This is made possible by having a larger kitchen. We were able to introduce some more classic French specialties but with our signature twist. My favorite example of this is our escargot flatbread. It’s a really beautiful way to enjoy escargot that I’ve never seen before made with pork sain-doux, smoked bacon, Peads & Barnett, aioli, and green garlic. We have also added five new cocktails to the menu. But the biggest change is our enclosed outdoor patio, which will host brunch in the next few weeks.”

The restaurant’s Instagram mentions that Coucou West Hollywood has a patio. The post notes, “One of the most exciting things about our new West Hollywood location is our enclosed, outdoor patio. It’s what drew us to the space! Star Jasmine, boxwood hedges, and ficus create a completely private enclave; you can forget that you are situated in one of the most populated neighborhoods of Los Angeles.”

Feldman added, “The brand has translated well to the new space. In terms of size, it still feels intimate by LA standards. The Coucou brand is about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously. That said, we care very much about all the little details and the quality of food and ingredients that we serve. I would say the new space is a dressed-up version of Coucou Venice. I think that’s the nature of being in a different neighborhood of Los Angeles.”

Coucou’s website describes the restaurant as a celebration of aperitif culture and artisanal cocktails. Inspired by the timeless bars and bistros of France, Coucou intersects traditional French fare with Coastal California produce prepared over a live-fire grill.

The food menu was created by Bouchon alum Chef Jacob Wetherington. Coucou has two locations: Venice and West Hollywood. Both spaces embody convivial elegance, pairing elevated French favorites with ice-cold classic cocktails, California and French wines, and an informed selection of French Aperitifs.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
