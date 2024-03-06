Wolfgang Puck to Wow Celebs at 30th Annual Oscars Governor’s Ball with Luxurious Feast

Chef Discusses His Three-Decade Legacy and Teases Decadent Desserts at the Oscars

Chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck will serve a lavish meal at the Academy Awards Governor’s Ball this Sunday. 2024 marks the 30th year of Puck creating the menu and his catering company serving the attendees of the Governor’s Ball.

In an interview on ABC 7 Eyewitness News at an Oscar event, Puck discussed his longevity in this role. He said, “It’s a great thing to do it for 30 years. “When I look back at my life and my career, I said, ‘You know, longevity is really the most important thing.’ Why? Because a lot of restaurants come and go, but very few stay on.”

Puck’s Governor’s Ball menus are known for their opulent desserts, and this year is no exception. Each diner will be presented with a mini-Oscar statuette covered with 24-karat gold. Executive Pastry Chef Ellen Maloney stated, as quoted by ABC 7, “We really kind of combined and married a lot of really fun, unique ideas to really make this ‘our Oscars,’ if that makes sense.”

Fans of the Governor’s Ball potpies need not worry; they will definitely be served. The entire menu is available here.

GOVERNORS BALL 2024 GOVERNORS BALL MENU

Tray Passed

Smoked Salmon Oscars

Matzah Miniature Wagyu Burger,

Sharp Cheddar, Remoulade Assorted Signature Pizzas

Spicy Tuna Tartare, Miso Sesame Cone

Crispy Sweet Potato Pavé with Housemade Kimchi (vegan)

Kung Pao Cauliflower Stuffed Coconut Charcoal Bao Bun (vegan)

Edamame Mushroom Carrot Potsticker (vegan)

Honey Butter Toast with Fennel Marmalade,

Whipped Crème Fraîche (vegetarian)

Yukon Potato Pavé with Steak Tartare Rice Pillow & Carrot Ginger with Carrot Chip, Meyer Lemon Aioli (vegan)

Passed Small Plates

SERVED COLD “New Style” Beet Napoleon Salad, Goat Cheese, Soft Herbs, Citrus Shallot Vinaigrette Falafel Salad with Green Chickpeas, Fragrant Herbs, Coconut Labneh, Lemon Za’atar Vinaigrette (vegan)

SERVED HOT Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie

Cacio e Pepe Macaroni & Cheese (vegetarian)

WP Slider & Fries

Bougie Tots with Crème Fraîche & Caviar

English Pea Agnolotti, Peas (vegetarian)

Wagyu New York, Celery-Apple Purée with Yuzu Ponzu

Grilled Seabass with Marinated Artichokes & Sauce Veracruz

Passed Small Plate Sweets

Balsamic Vinegar and Harry’s Berries

Strawberry Paris Brest

Persimmon, Bourbon & Cinnamon Pavlova (vegan)

Cocoa Pods with Noire Reserve Sabayon, Coffee Cremeux & Crispy Wafer

Black Sesame, Cherry Longan Vinegar, Raspberry Gel & Chocolate Cherry Blossom Tree

Small Plate Stations

FISH AND CHIPS

Prawn Cocktail Roll with Caviar

Roast Beef, Yorkshire Pudding, Creamed Horseradish

Fish & Chips, Spicy Tartar Sauce

CRISPY RICE BAR

Crispy Heirloom Rice Cake prepared to order

Miso Hamachi Tartare, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Braised Mushroom Tartare (vegan)

Whole Loins of Ahi Tuna, Salmon, and Hamachi carved to order

Fresh Fruit Sushi and Sashimi, Coconut Rice (vegan)

Truffle Ponzu, Unagi Glaze, Smoked Soy, Miso Aioli, Sushi Soy, Yuzu Kosho, Chili Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi Avocado Salsa, Tobiko, Kelp Noodle Salad, Shiso Leaves, Pickled Wasabi

“CHINOIS ON MAIN”

Chef Action Chinois Lamb Rack, Carrot Ginger Purée with Cilantro Mint Sauce

Classic Chinois Chicken Salad with Candy Cashews, Crispy Wontons, & Mustard-Lemongrass Vinaigrette

Chef Action Carved Duck with Steamed Bao Bun, Scallion Grass, Spicy Hoisin, Garlic Chile

WOOD FIRE PIZZA OVEN

Classic Margherita Pizza (vegetarian)

White Fromage Blanc with Jalapeño Pizza (vegetarian)

Mushroom with Truffle Pizza (vegetarian)

Classic Pepperoni with Calabrian Honey Pizza Stir Fry Vegetable Pizza (vegetarian)

MEZZE GRAZING TABLE AND PAELLA BAR

Classic Saffron Paella with Chorizo, Chicken, Clams, & Mussels, Lemons, Parsley, Seasonal Vegetable Paella with Root Vegetables, Fava Beans, Fresh Herbs, and Lemons (vegan)

Chef Carved Cinco Jotas Iberico Jamon Tortilla de Patata with Romesco & Tear Drop Peppers Beet Hummus with Toasted Hazelnuts & Honey (vegetarian)

Traditional Hummus with Olive Oil & Za’atar (vegan) Fava Bean Hummus, Eggplant Babaganoush, Muhammara (vegan)

Jalapeño Labneh, Marinated Feta (vegetarian) Vegan Pic-Nic Cheese with Marinated Cherry Tomatoes & Toasted Pine Nuts (vegan)

Charred Seasonal Vegetables with Herbs (vegan)

Traditional Quinoa Salad with Pomegranate Molasses (vegan)

Fattoush Salad with Pita, Marinated Cucumbers, Radish, Tomatoes, & Red Wine Vinaigrette (vegetarian)

Marinated Olives with Rosemary, Orange Zest (vegan)

Toasted Pita Chips, Fresh Pita, Assorted Lavosh

Sweets

Noir Reserve Dark Chocolate Éclair

Piña Colada Baba au Rum

Ube Tropézienne Calamansi

Salted Caramel Cream Puff

Yuzu and Coconut Pillow Cake

Homemade Ginger & Pomegranate Kombucha Pâte de Fruits (vegan)

Sicilian Pistachio and Sour Cherry Pie filled Chocolate Bonbons (Neapolitan)

Raspberry and Almond Panna Cotta with Crunchy Crumble (vegan)

Tahitian Vanilla Chantilly and Raspberry Cheesecake

Housemade Pistachio Burma Caramel Mousse with Popcorn popcorn-infused sweet Ravioli, Freshly Grated White Chocolate, Shaved Marble Dark Chocolate

MENDIANTS

Açaí Fruit Leather, White Chocolate with Goji Berries & Cascara

Noire Reserve Dark Chocolate with Turkish Apricots, Pistachio, Sea Salt (vegan)

Violette Chocolate with Freeze Dried Blueberries, Bergamot, Violette Sugar

Milk Chocolate & Gooey Hazelnut Center

Green Chocolate Yuzu with Graham Cracker, Meringue

CIGARS

Grand Marnier Infused Chocolate Cigars with Smoking Ashes

CLASSIC COMFORT

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Homemade Speculoos

Chocolate Covered Wafers

Star-Shaped Raspberry Linzer Cookies

S’mores

Whoopie Pies

Mayer Lemon Crinkle Cookies (vegan)

Apple Pie Cookie Traditional Snowball (vegan)

Dark Chocolate Covered Chocolate Mint Sandwich

CROIFFLE ON A STICK

Choice of Assorted Ice Cream

50 Bean Vanilla Ice Cream

Cascara Espresso Toasted Oat Milk and Cookies (vegan)

Served with Assorted Fresh Fruits & Toppings

OSCAR GOLD SPRAYING STATION

Noire Reserve Chocolate Oscar Pops filled with Scotch Ganache (vegan)

Dulce De Leche Chocolate Oscars Pops |Hukambi 53% Milk Chocolate Oscars Pops

CHOCOLATE BARS

Noire Reserve WP Chocolate Bars (vegan)