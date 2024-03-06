March 7, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Wolfgang Puck to Wow Celebs at 30th Annual Oscars Governor’s Ball with Luxurious Feast

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences

Chef Discusses His Three-Decade Legacy and Teases Decadent Desserts at the Oscars

Chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck will serve a lavish meal at the Academy Awards Governor’s Ball this Sunday. 2024 marks the 30th year of Puck creating the menu and his catering company serving the attendees of the Governor’s Ball.

In an interview on ABC 7 Eyewitness News at an Oscar event, Puck discussed his longevity in this role. He said, “It’s a great thing to do it for 30 years. “When I look back at my life and my career, I said, ‘You know, longevity is really the most important thing.’ Why? Because a lot of restaurants come and go, but very few stay on.”

Puck’s Governor’s Ball menus are known for their opulent desserts, and this year is no exception. Each diner will be presented with a mini-Oscar statuette covered with 24-karat gold. Executive Pastry Chef Ellen Maloney stated, as quoted by ABC 7, “We really kind of combined and married a lot of really fun, unique ideas to really make this ‘our Oscars,’ if that makes sense.”

Fans of the Governor’s Ball potpies need not worry; they will definitely be served. The entire menu is available here. 

GOVERNORS BALL 2024 GOVERNORS BALL MENU 

Tray Passed 
Smoked Salmon Oscars 
Matzah Miniature Wagyu Burger, 
Sharp Cheddar, Remoulade Assorted Signature Pizzas 
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Miso Sesame Cone 
Crispy Sweet Potato Pavé with Housemade Kimchi (vegan) 
Kung Pao Cauliflower Stuffed Coconut Charcoal Bao Bun (vegan) 
Edamame Mushroom Carrot Potsticker (vegan) 
Honey Butter Toast with Fennel Marmalade, 
Whipped Crème Fraîche (vegetarian) 
Yukon Potato Pavé with Steak Tartare Rice Pillow & Carrot Ginger with Carrot Chip, Meyer Lemon Aioli (vegan)

Passed Small Plates 
SERVED COLD “New Style” Beet Napoleon Salad, Goat Cheese, Soft Herbs, Citrus Shallot Vinaigrette Falafel Salad with Green Chickpeas, Fragrant Herbs, Coconut Labneh, Lemon Za’atar Vinaigrette (vegan) 
SERVED HOT Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie 
Cacio e Pepe Macaroni & Cheese (vegetarian) 
WP Slider & Fries 
Bougie Tots with Crème Fraîche & Caviar 
English Pea Agnolotti, Peas (vegetarian) 
Wagyu New York, Celery-Apple Purée with Yuzu Ponzu 
Grilled Seabass with Marinated Artichokes & Sauce Veracruz

Passed Small Plate Sweets 
Balsamic Vinegar and Harry’s Berries 
Strawberry Paris Brest 
Persimmon, Bourbon & Cinnamon Pavlova (vegan) 
Cocoa Pods with Noire Reserve Sabayon, Coffee Cremeux & Crispy Wafer 
Black Sesame, Cherry Longan Vinegar, Raspberry Gel & Chocolate Cherry Blossom Tree

Small Plate Stations 
FISH AND CHIPS
Prawn Cocktail Roll with Caviar 
Roast Beef, Yorkshire Pudding, Creamed Horseradish 
Fish & Chips, Spicy Tartar Sauce 

CRISPY RICE BAR 
Crispy Heirloom Rice Cake prepared to order 
Miso Hamachi Tartare, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Braised Mushroom Tartare (vegan) 
Whole Loins of Ahi Tuna, Salmon, and Hamachi carved to order 
Fresh Fruit Sushi and Sashimi, Coconut Rice (vegan) 
Truffle Ponzu, Unagi Glaze, Smoked Soy, Miso Aioli, Sushi Soy, Yuzu Kosho, Chili Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi Avocado Salsa, Tobiko, Kelp Noodle Salad, Shiso Leaves, Pickled Wasabi 

“CHINOIS ON MAIN” 
Chef Action Chinois Lamb Rack, Carrot Ginger Purée with Cilantro Mint Sauce 
Classic Chinois Chicken Salad with Candy Cashews, Crispy Wontons, & Mustard-Lemongrass Vinaigrette 
Chef Action Carved Duck with Steamed Bao Bun, Scallion Grass, Spicy Hoisin, Garlic Chile 

WOOD FIRE PIZZA OVEN 
Classic Margherita Pizza (vegetarian) 
White Fromage Blanc with Jalapeño Pizza (vegetarian) 
Mushroom with Truffle Pizza (vegetarian) 
Classic Pepperoni with Calabrian Honey Pizza Stir Fry Vegetable Pizza (vegetarian)

MEZZE GRAZING TABLE AND PAELLA BAR 
Classic Saffron Paella with Chorizo, Chicken, Clams, & Mussels, Lemons, Parsley, Seasonal Vegetable Paella with Root Vegetables, Fava Beans, Fresh Herbs, and Lemons (vegan) 
Chef Carved Cinco Jotas Iberico Jamon Tortilla de Patata with Romesco & Tear Drop Peppers Beet Hummus with Toasted Hazelnuts & Honey (vegetarian) 
Traditional Hummus with Olive Oil & Za’atar (vegan) Fava Bean Hummus, Eggplant Babaganoush, Muhammara (vegan) 
Jalapeño Labneh, Marinated Feta (vegetarian) Vegan Pic-Nic Cheese with Marinated Cherry Tomatoes & Toasted Pine Nuts (vegan) 
Charred Seasonal Vegetables with Herbs (vegan) 
Traditional Quinoa Salad with Pomegranate Molasses (vegan) 
Fattoush Salad with Pita, Marinated Cucumbers, Radish, Tomatoes, & Red Wine Vinaigrette (vegetarian) 
Marinated Olives with Rosemary, Orange Zest (vegan) 
Toasted Pita Chips, Fresh Pita, Assorted Lavosh

Sweets

Noir Reserve Dark Chocolate Éclair 
Piña Colada Baba au Rum 
Ube Tropézienne Calamansi 
Salted Caramel Cream Puff 
Balsamic Vinegar and Harry’s Berries 
Strawberry Paris Brest Caramelia Chocolate Ganache, Genepi filled Macarons Passion Fruit and Milk Chocolate Canelés (vegan) 
Yuzu and Coconut Pillow Cake 
Homemade Ginger & Pomegranate Kombucha Pâte de Fruits (vegan) 
Sicilian Pistachio and Sour Cherry Pie filled Chocolate Bonbons (Neapolitan) 
Raspberry and Almond Panna Cotta with Crunchy Crumble (vegan) 
Tahitian Vanilla Chantilly and Raspberry Cheesecake 
Housemade Pistachio Burma Caramel Mousse with Popcorn popcorn-infused sweet Ravioli, Freshly Grated White Chocolate, Shaved Marble Dark Chocolate 

MENDIANTS 
Açaí Fruit Leather, White Chocolate with Goji Berries & Cascara 
Noire Reserve Dark Chocolate with Turkish Apricots, Pistachio, Sea Salt (vegan)
Violette Chocolate with Freeze Dried Blueberries, Bergamot, Violette Sugar 
Milk Chocolate & Gooey Hazelnut Center 
Green Chocolate Yuzu with Graham Cracker, Meringue 

CIGARS 
Grand Marnier Infused Chocolate Cigars with Smoking Ashes

CLASSIC COMFORT 
Chocolate Chip Cookies 
Homemade Speculoos 
Chocolate Covered Wafers 
Star-Shaped Raspberry Linzer Cookies 
S’mores 
Whoopie Pies 

Mayer Lemon Crinkle Cookies (vegan) 

Apple Pie Cookie Traditional Snowball (vegan) 

Dark Chocolate Covered Chocolate Mint Sandwich 

CROIFFLE ON A STICK 
Choice of Assorted Ice Cream 
50 Bean Vanilla Ice Cream 
Cascara Espresso Toasted Oat Milk and Cookies (vegan) 
Served with Assorted Fresh Fruits & Toppings 

OSCAR GOLD SPRAYING STATION 
Noire Reserve Chocolate Oscar Pops filled with Scotch Ganache (vegan) 
Dulce De Leche Chocolate Oscars Pops |Hukambi 53% Milk Chocolate Oscars Pops 

CHOCOLATE BARS 
Noire Reserve WP Chocolate Bars (vegan)

