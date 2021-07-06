July 6, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn more in this video brought to you by Malibu CC.

in Edify Tv, Real Estate
Photo: Apartments.com
Real Estate

60-Unit Palms Development Unwrapped

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

Multi family housing complex will have 60 units.  By Toi Creel Yet another real estate development housing project is coming...

Rendering of the West Edge development. Credit: Hines.
Real Estate

Framing Rises at Massive West Edge Development

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station By Sam Catanzaro Wood and concrete framing is now visible for the West...

A rendering of a development planned on Pico near La Cienega.
Real Estate

Proposal to Replace Westside Commercial Buildings 125-unit Apartments

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Six story proposed near Pico and La Cienega  By Toi Creel  A developer wants to replace several commercial businesses with...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Oped, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Real Estate

27 Condos Could be Coming to Del Rey

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify Tv, Uncategorized

Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Real Estate

Work Continues at 50-Unit Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

