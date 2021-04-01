A popular Westside shopping center may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Popular Westside Shopping Center Getting Revamp
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-one...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles
A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Culver City-Area Hotel Nears Completion
A new hotel near Culver City is nearing completion. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Venice Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Facing Pushback
Plans for an affordable housing project in Venice are facing opposition from local groups, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?
The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City
March 23, 2021 Staff Report
A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu
March 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off
March 23, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed
March 14, 2021 Staff Report
192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...Read more
POPULAR
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...Read more