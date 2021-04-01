April 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Popular Westside Shopping Center Getting Revamp

A popular Westside shopping center may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Edify Tv, Real Estate
Featured, News, Real Estate

Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-one...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City-Area Hotel Nears Completion

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

A new hotel near Culver City is nearing completion. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Brock On Your Block, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Facing Pushback

March 28, 2021

March 28, 2021

Plans for an affordable housing project in Venice are facing opposition from local groups, learn more in this video brought...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Live Music is Back!

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage on the Westside. Check it out in this...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Real Estate, Uncategorized

Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News

Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica last week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed

March 14, 2021

March 14, 2021

192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu

March 14, 2021

March 14, 2021

A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls

March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021

A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...

