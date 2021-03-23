Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off

Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn

By Toi Creel

What was supposed to be a new storage project in West LA will now be no more.

Plans fo a 52,737-square-foot project at 11879 Santa Monica Boulevard have now been withdrawn. The project was initiated by developer Baranof Holdings. The Dallas-based company was supposed to turn the previous Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility, but on January 30 project planners received an email request for the withdrawal.

In Baranof’s original design plans there were details about renovations on the 35,158-square-foot building. The basement parking structure would have been turned into two levels of climate-controlled storage units. The entire project would have been designed by KSP Studio based in Lake Forest.

Though this project hasn’t been completed, Baranoff’s portfolio includes several other facilities. Currently they have three projects under the works across southern California, including a 60,475-square-foot facility at 715 Centinela Avenue in Inglewood.