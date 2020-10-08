October 8, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes, Misconceptions about Pecorino, and how to enjoy cheese if you are lactose intolerant in this final video of the two part series brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Dining, video
