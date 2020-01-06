January 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City BevMo! Victim of Smash and Grab

The Culver City BevMo!. Photo: Google.

Burglary occurs early Monday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

Early Monday morning, a closed BevMo! store in Culver City was the victim of a smash and grab burglary police say, the third burglary to occur at a liquor store in the Culver City-Mar Vista area this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the break-in occurred around 4 a.m. Monday, January 6 at the BevMo! located at 5634 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. Detectives responded to the scene and conducted an on-site investigation reviewing the store’s surveillance footage.

CCPD did not release information on what or how much was stolen. Westside Today has reached out to the Department asking for more information about the break-in, including if the incident was related to two liquor store burglaries in the area that occurred Friday.

