2 Armed Suspects Sought For Back to Back Westside Robberies

Mar Vista, Culver City liquor stores robbed by same suspects Friday

By Sam Catanzaro

Two men remain at large who robbed two Westside liquor stores in the span of 10 minutes Friday armed with weapons including possibly a cattle prod.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, December 3, the two suspects – dressed in all black wearing masks – walked into Venice Liquor located at 12525 Venice Boulevard, pulled guns and demanded money from the cashier.

The two men then proceeded to rob Lucky 7 Liquors – located a few blocks away on Washington Boulevard in Culver City – again demanding cash from employees while brandishing weapons, including a potential cattle prod as reported by ABC 7, before fleeing the scene on foot with $350 in cash.

According to the Culver City Police Department, the men were last seen traveling on foot southbound on Kenyon Avenue

Nobody was injured in the robberies.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and Culver City Police Department.



