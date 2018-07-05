Carbs That Are Healthy For You? Believe It.

Hot Flash, By Barbara Bishop| I’ve been strongly encouraged – more like ordered – to eat more veggies by my doctor. Since I haven’t been much of a veggie eater my whole life, I conducted some research on line to match what I liked with high nutritional value. All vegetables have carbs, but some offer other nutrients that will help keep you at your healthiest.

Here are some of my faves. If I can like them, you will love them!

Broccoli – You don’t have to boil this into mush. Try roasting this veggie with a bit of olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. The oil and cheese bring out a nutty flavor when added to the Broccoli. One serving (one cup) has 6 grams of carbs.

Carrots – If cooked, soggy carrots don’t appeal to you (they don’t make me want to rush home to eat a carrot) leave them crunchy and raw. Cut a whole carrot into chip-like pieces and dip the carrot into a protein-rich dip made from no fat yogurt, lemon juice and dill. It’s almost like eating a bag of Lays Crinkle-Cut Potato Chips. Well ok, almost. But, at 12 grams of carbs a cup, it’s a whole lot healthier than those greasy fat-laden potato chips. (Sorry Lays! No disrespect.)

Corn – At 30 grams of carbs per ear, corn is the Big Poppy of carbs. But, corn also contains around 4 grams of fiber, which helps your body absorb those carbs more slowly. It’s hard to beat fresh corn from the grill in the summertime. For fat savings, use lime instead of butter. Divine!

Sweet Potatoes – At 27 grams of carbs, this starchy veggie is high in fiber. It’s also loaded with other nutrients like potassium, calcium and vitamin C. Slice it thin and bake it under the broiler with a light brushing of olive oil that when fully cooked, combines chew, crunch and tastes yummy. Eat them as healthy substitutes for French fries. See ya, McDonalds…

At the low end of the carb spectrum, but just as delicious as its higher carb counterparts, is red bell pepper. Coming in at only 9 grams of carbs per peppers, I grill them or include them in stir-fry. They are sweet and savory and delicious. Who knew?