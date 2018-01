Single Family House Sales for 4th Quarter 2017 compared to Sales for 4th Quarter 2016.

Santa Monica

Number Sold 67 UP 6.35%

Median Price $3,180,000 UP 24.71%

Average Price $3,428,896 UP 12.80%

Sales Ranged from $1,200,000 to $11,000,000

Beverly Hills

ADVERTISEMENT

Number Sold 35 DN 35.19%

Median Price $6,250,000 UP 51.90%

Average Price $8,336,286 UP 20.05%

Sales Ranged from $ 1,850,000 to $26,750,000

Pacific Palisades

Number Sold 63 DN 5.97%

Median Price $3,116,000 DN 2.62%

Average Price $4,053,944 DN 1.48%

Sales Ranged from $ 1,350,000 to $20,000,000

BHPO

Number Sold 39 DN 9.30%

Median Price $3,400,000 UP 23.64%

Average Price $5,032,141 UP 17.07%

Sales Ranged from $ 825,000 to $38,000,000

Brentwood

Number Sold 68 UP 3.03%

Median Price $3,375,000 UP 23.40%

Average Price $4,520,074 UP 1.73%

Sales Ranged from $1,120,000 to $23,000,000

Bel Air – Holmby Hills

Number Sold 55 UP 25.00%

Median Price $2,803,500 UP 86.90%

Average Price $5,721,075 UP 9.58%

Sales Ranged from $ 600,000 to $41,000,000

Westwood

Number Sold 45 DN 27.42%

Medium Price $2,150,000 UP 21.95%

Average Price $2,350,378 UP 10.55%

Sales Ranged from $1,100,000 to $5,600,000

Venice

Number Sold 63 UP 16.67%

Median Price $1,950,000 UP 4.42%

Average Price $2,123,643 DN 8.54%

Sales Ranged from $1,050,000 to $4,850,000

West Hollywood Vicinity

Number Sold 38 DN 11.63%

Medium Price $1,812,500 UP 8.66%

Average Price $2,023,132 UP 3.21%

Sales Ranged from $ 940,000 to $4,250,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record.

All sales data compiled by Murray Weisberg.