Home Prices and Addresses from December Westside Home Sales

Brentwood Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Brentwood a total of 21 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 4.17% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,300,000, which was up 31.47% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 34.77%, with the average price being $4,449,310.

3321 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,675,000

12240 Darlington Avenue $ 1,735,000

3676 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,825,000

3827 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,850,000

384 N Kenter Avenue $ 2,095,000

13509 Bayliss Road $ 2,410,000

2322 Canyonback Road $ 2,550,000

2900 Corda Lane $ 2,750,000

605 Hanley Way $ 2,800,000

310 S Westgate Avenue $ 3,195,000

12015 Coyne Street $ 3,300,000

13686 Bayless Road $ 3,930,000

1830 Mango Way $ 4,395,000

12090 Chalon Road $ 4,883,000

249 Homewood Road $ 6,000,000

137 S Burlingame Avenue $ 6,200,000

13600 Bayliss Road $ 6,250,000

227 S Woodburn Drive $ 6,265,000

619 Moreno Avenue $ 7,625,000

428 Homewood Road $ 7,702,500

12829 Marlboro Street $14,000,000

Santa Monica Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Santa Monica a total of 27 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 10.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,486,000, which was up 34.14% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 17.21%, with the average price being $3,399,222.

1128 Marine Street $ 1,300,000

2410 2nd Street $ 1,520,000

2324 27th Street $ 1,682,000

1122 California Avenue $ 1,800,000

2523 22nd Street $ 1,830,000

653 Ashland Avenue $ 1,950,000

2422 25th Street $ 1,985,000

2728 Washington Avenue $ 2,574,500

849 22nd Street $ 2,872,500

1001 Stanford Street $ 2,920,000

317 Mesa Road $ 3,043,000

709 San Lorenzo Street $ 3,150,000

2656 32nd Street $ 3,150,000

710 18th Street $ 3,169,000

343 15th Street $ 3,486.000

421 17th Street $ 3,550,000

727 21st Place $ 3,600,000

934 25th Street $ 3,958,500

422 24th Street $ 4,000,000

621 21st Place $ 4,115,000

2120 Marine Street $ 4,325,000

475 20th Street $ 4,688,500

722 20th Street $ 4,950,000

1609 Georgina Avenue $ 5,000,000

100 Larkin Place $ 5,460,000

210 Marguerita Avenue $ 5,500,000

238 19th Street $ 6,200,000

Beverly Hills Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Beverly Hills a total of 8 single family homes were sold, down by 57.89% from the previous year’s December sales. The median price for single family homes was $4,575,500, which was down 30.41% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 19.47%, with the average price being $7,904,000 .

205 S Hamel Drive $ 1,850,000

439 S Almont Drive $ 2,345,000

213 N Canon Drive $ 2,550,000

1165 Coldwater Canyon Drive $ 3,125,000

507 N Foothill Drive $ 6,026,000

519 N Roxbury Drive $ 6,250,000

840 Greenway Drive $17,086,000

335 Trousdale Place $24,000,000

BHPO Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In BHPO a total of 8 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 14.29% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,667,500, which was up 81.11% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down by a total of 27.19%, with the average price being $4,681,250.

1643 Clear View Drive $ 2,305,000

9624 Heather Road $ 2,750,000

9332 Hazen Drive $ 3,100,000

1460 Donhill Drive $ 3,410,000

9161 Hazen Drive $ 3,925,000

1350 Shadybrook Drive $ 4,935,000

10062 Hillgrove Drive $ 6,750,000

12071 Crest Court $10,275,000

Pacific Palisades Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In the Pacific Palisades a total of 11 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 52.17% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,600,000, which was down 11.86% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 25.87%, with the average price being $3,085,182.

526 Bienveneda Avenue $ 1,470,000

16656 Calle Haleigh $ 2,200,000

14839 W Sunset Boulevard $ 2,215,000

16044 Anoka Drive $ 2,400,000

1145 Chautauqua Boulevard $ 2,401,000

1161 Fiske Street $ 2,600,000

1045 Lachman Lane $ 2,885,000

875 Galloway Street $ 3,116,000

1117 Embury Street $ 4,500,000

17520 Revello Drive $ 4,900,000

1459 Via Cresta $ 5,250,000

West Hollywood Vicinity Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In the West Hollywood vicinity a total of 11 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a no change. The median price for single family homes was $$2,150,000 which was up 22.86% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 11.91%, with the average price being $2,298,364.

8863 1/2 Cynthia Street $ 940,000

511 N La Jolla Avenue $ 1,500,000

935 Westmount Drive $ 1,550,000

8901 Rosewood Avenue $ 1,659,000

8814 Rosewood Avenue $ 1,898,000

521 Westbourne Drive $ 2,150,000

648 N Crescent Heights Blvd $ 2,300,000

1236 N Fairfax Avenue $ 2,500,000

932 N Crescent Heights Blvd $ 2,855,000

838 N Sierra Bonita Avenue $ 3,680,000

804 N Curson Avenue $ 4,250,000

Venice Single Family Homes

December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Venice a total of 19 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 5.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,975,000, which was down 0.64% from last year. Additionally, the average price for single family homes was down by a total of 12.56%, with an average price of $2,004,579.

947 Indiana Avenue $ 1,452,000

553 Sunset Avenue $ 1,555,000

940 Nowita Place $ 1,575,000

1060 Nowita Place $ 1,630,000

860 Amoroso Place $ 1,630,000

2003 Linden Avenue $ 1,630,000

636 Sunset Avenue $ 1,650,000

701 Vernon Avenue $ 1,870,000

221 Bernard Avenue $ 1,900,000

714 Hampton Drive #A $ 1,975,000

663 Vernon Avenue $ 1,985,000

932 Rose Avenue $ 1,995,000

803 Woodlawn Avenue $ 2,050,000

714 Hampton Drive #B $ 2,125,000

39 29th Avenue $ 2,175,000

2319 Penmar Avenue $ 2,175,000

1366 Palms Boulevard $ 2,175,000

1239 Preston Way $ 2,640,000

541 Grand Boulevard $ 3,900,000

Century City Condominiums

November/December Sales

2017 vs 2016

In Century City a total of 18 single family homes were sold. In comparison to November/December 2016 data, there was a 10.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,741,500, which was up 63.52% from last year. Additionally, the average price for single family homes was up by a total of 87.07%, with an average price of $2,901,472.

2170 Century Park East #308 $ 678,000

2112 Century Park Lane #206 $ 740,000

2112 Century Park Lane #409 $ 855,000

2142 Century Park Lane #205 $ 895,000

2132 Century Park Lane #215 $ 1,146,000

2122 Century Park Lane #313 $ 1,175,000

2188 Century Hill $ 1,490,000

2433 Century Hill $ 1,590,000

2220 Avenue Of The Stars #2605 $ 1,695,500

2211 Century Hill $ 1,787,500

2178 Century Woods Way #40 $ 1,900,000

10126 Empyrean Way #303 $ 2,304,500

1 W Century Drive #15D $ 3,200,000

1 W Century Drive #5B $ 4,150,000

1 W Century Drive #8A $ 5,700,000

1 W Century Drive #26A $ 6,150,000

1 W Century Drive #22A $ 6,775,000

1 W Century Drive #TH A $ 9,995,000

The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.