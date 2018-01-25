Home Prices and Addresses from December Westside Home Sales

Brentwood Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Brentwood a total of 21 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 4.17% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,300,000, which was up 31.47% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 34.77%, with the average price being $4,449,310.
3321 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,675,000
12240 Darlington Avenue $ 1,735,000
3676 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,825,000
3827 Mandeville Canyon Road $ 1,850,000
384 N Kenter Avenue $ 2,095,000
13509 Bayliss Road $ 2,410,000
2322 Canyonback Road $ 2,550,000
2900 Corda Lane $ 2,750,000
605 Hanley Way $ 2,800,000
310 S Westgate Avenue $ 3,195,000
12015 Coyne Street $ 3,300,000
13686 Bayless Road $ 3,930,000
1830 Mango Way $ 4,395,000
12090 Chalon Road $ 4,883,000
249 Homewood Road $ 6,000,000
137 S Burlingame Avenue $ 6,200,000
13600 Bayliss Road $ 6,250,000
227 S Woodburn Drive $ 6,265,000
619 Moreno Avenue $ 7,625,000
428 Homewood Road $ 7,702,500
12829 Marlboro Street $14,000,000
Santa Monica Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Santa Monica a total of 27 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 10.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,486,000, which was up 34.14% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 17.21%, with the average price being $3,399,222.
1128 Marine Street $ 1,300,000
2410 2nd Street $ 1,520,000
2324 27th Street $ 1,682,000
1122 California Avenue $ 1,800,000
2523 22nd Street $ 1,830,000
653 Ashland Avenue $ 1,950,000
2422 25th Street $ 1,985,000
2728 Washington Avenue $ 2,574,500
849 22nd Street $ 2,872,500
1001 Stanford Street $ 2,920,000
317 Mesa Road $ 3,043,000
709 San Lorenzo Street $ 3,150,000
2656 32nd Street $ 3,150,000
710 18th Street $ 3,169,000
343 15th Street $ 3,486.000
421 17th Street $ 3,550,000
727 21st Place $ 3,600,000
934 25th Street $ 3,958,500
422 24th Street $ 4,000,000
621 21st Place $ 4,115,000
2120 Marine Street $ 4,325,000
475 20th Street $ 4,688,500
722 20th Street $ 4,950,000
1609 Georgina Avenue $ 5,000,000
100 Larkin Place $ 5,460,000
210 Marguerita Avenue $ 5,500,000
238 19th Street $ 6,200,000
Beverly Hills Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Beverly Hills a total of 8 single family homes were sold, down by 57.89% from the previous year’s December sales. The median price for single family homes was $4,575,500, which was down 30.41% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 19.47%, with the average price being $7,904,000 .
205 S Hamel Drive $ 1,850,000
439 S Almont Drive $ 2,345,000
213 N Canon Drive $ 2,550,000
1165 Coldwater Canyon Drive $ 3,125,000
507 N Foothill Drive $ 6,026,000
519 N Roxbury Drive $ 6,250,000
840 Greenway Drive $17,086,000
335 Trousdale Place $24,000,000
BHPO Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In BHPO a total of 8 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 14.29% increase in sales. The median price for single family homes was $3,667,500, which was up 81.11% from last year. The average price for single family homes was down by a total of 27.19%, with the average price being $4,681,250.
1643 Clear View Drive $ 2,305,000
9624 Heather Road $ 2,750,000
9332 Hazen Drive $ 3,100,000
1460 Donhill Drive $ 3,410,000
9161 Hazen Drive $ 3,925,000
1350 Shadybrook Drive $ 4,935,000
10062 Hillgrove Drive $ 6,750,000
12071 Crest Court $10,275,000
Pacific Palisades Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In the Pacific Palisades a total of 11 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 52.17% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $2,600,000, which was down 11.86% from last year. The average price for single family homes was also down, by a total of 25.87%, with the average price being $3,085,182.
526 Bienveneda Avenue $ 1,470,000
16656 Calle Haleigh $ 2,200,000
14839 W Sunset Boulevard $ 2,215,000
16044 Anoka Drive $ 2,400,000
1145 Chautauqua Boulevard $ 2,401,000
1161 Fiske Street $ 2,600,000
1045 Lachman Lane $ 2,885,000
875 Galloway Street $ 3,116,000
1117 Embury Street $ 4,500,000
17520 Revello Drive $ 4,900,000
1459 Via Cresta $ 5,250,000
West Hollywood Vicinity Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In the West Hollywood vicinity a total of 11 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a no change. The median price for single family homes was $$2,150,000 which was up 22.86% from last year. The average price for single family homes was up, by a total of 11.91%, with the average price being $2,298,364.
8863 1/2 Cynthia Street $ 940,000
511 N La Jolla Avenue $ 1,500,000
935 Westmount Drive $ 1,550,000
8901 Rosewood Avenue $ 1,659,000
8814 Rosewood Avenue $ 1,898,000
521 Westbourne Drive $ 2,150,000
648 N Crescent Heights Blvd $ 2,300,000
1236 N Fairfax Avenue $ 2,500,000
932 N Crescent Heights Blvd $ 2,855,000
838 N Sierra Bonita Avenue $ 3,680,000
804 N Curson Avenue $ 4,250,000
Venice Single Family Homes
December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Venice a total of 19 single family homes were sold. In comparison to December 2016 data, there was a 5.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,975,000, which was down 0.64% from last year. Additionally, the average price for single family homes was down by a total of 12.56%, with an average price of $2,004,579.
947 Indiana Avenue $ 1,452,000
553 Sunset Avenue $ 1,555,000
940 Nowita Place $ 1,575,000
1060 Nowita Place $ 1,630,000
860 Amoroso Place $ 1,630,000
2003 Linden Avenue $ 1,630,000
636 Sunset Avenue $ 1,650,000
701 Vernon Avenue $ 1,870,000
221 Bernard Avenue $ 1,900,000
714 Hampton Drive #A $ 1,975,000
663 Vernon Avenue $ 1,985,000
932 Rose Avenue $ 1,995,000
803 Woodlawn Avenue $ 2,050,000
714 Hampton Drive #B $ 2,125,000
39 29th Avenue $ 2,175,000
2319 Penmar Avenue $ 2,175,000
1366 Palms Boulevard $ 2,175,000
1239 Preston Way $ 2,640,000
541 Grand Boulevard $ 3,900,000
Century City Condominiums
November/December Sales
2017 vs 2016
In Century City a total of 18 single family homes were sold. In comparison to November/December 2016 data, there was a 10.00% decrease in sales. The median price for single family homes was $1,741,500, which was up 63.52% from last year. Additionally, the average price for single family homes was up by a total of 87.07%, with an average price of $2,901,472.
2170 Century Park East #308 $ 678,000
2112 Century Park Lane #206 $ 740,000
2112 Century Park Lane #409 $ 855,000
2142 Century Park Lane #205 $ 895,000
2132 Century Park Lane #215 $ 1,146,000
2122 Century Park Lane #313 $ 1,175,000
2188 Century Hill $ 1,490,000
2433 Century Hill $ 1,590,000
2220 Avenue Of The Stars #2605 $ 1,695,500
2211 Century Hill $ 1,787,500
2178 Century Woods Way #40 $ 1,900,000
10126 Empyrean Way #303 $ 2,304,500
1 W Century Drive #15D $ 3,200,000
1 W Century Drive #5B $ 4,150,000
1 W Century Drive #8A $ 5,700,000
1 W Century Drive #26A $ 6,150,000
1 W Century Drive #22A $ 6,775,000
1 W Century Drive #TH A $ 9,995,000
The above figures were derived from properties listed in the Multiple Listing System as well as those that were not listed in the MLS. All figures were verified by Public Record. All data compiled by Murray Weisberg.
