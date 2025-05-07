May 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond!

This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of exploration, creation, and making at Camp Integem

They can ride a spaceship to the stars; meet dinosaurs up close; create magical game worlds and step inside them; bring their art to life; build intelligent AI robots; design and fly AI space drones; and launch your creations to the stratosphere as high as 100,000 feet! 

In weekly sessions, kids and teens ages 5-18 will learn artificial intelligence (AI), holographic augmented reality (AR) design, coding, robotics, drones, 2D and 3D game design and animation, interactive storytelling, space exploration, and more.

Camp Integem has four directions for campers to choose from: coding, game design, and STEM; AI & robotics engineering; AI space drones and space technology; and art & animation. From beginner to advanced, all are invited to explore and create.

“At Camp Integem, every project is a shared adventure into the unknown — a place where technology and creativity meet to spark real magic. We don’t claim to have all the answers; instead, we’re honored to work alongside curious minds as they explore AI and AR, turning bold ideas into interactive worlds that feel as real as they are fantastical,” said Jane Lean, Integem coordinator.

The camp’s small class sizes — eight students per teacher — mean that every young creator receives the time and attention they need to thrive at their own pace.

There’s no end to the stories waiting to be told at Camp Integem. One moment, a student might be charting a course to Mars or time traveling to meet dinosaurs; the next, they are bringing art to life with the help of intelligent tech. Each creation is not a final masterpiece but one of many steps along an exciting, ongoing journey of discovery.

In the Integem specialized AI space drones and space technology program, campers get to build, code, and pilot their very own AI-powered drones, launch stratospheric balloons, and dive into advanced aerospace concepts — all while earning hands-on experience. For many, earning an NVIDIA AI certificate is one of the many rewarding milestones along the way.

Camp Integem celebrates the magic of creation in every form — each project, every discovery, and every imaginative leap unfolds a new chapter of wonder.

To enroll your student in Camp Integem this summer, visit: https://camp.integem.com.

in News
