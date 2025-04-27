April 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Gene Simmons Lists Modern Beverly Hills Home for $14 Million Amid Downsizing

Photo: Compass

Kiss Rocker is Trimming His Real Estate Portfolio, Parting Ways With a Luxury Home

Rock legend Gene Simmons is looking to trim his real estate holdings, listing his sleek Beverly Hills residence for just under $14 million. The Kiss bassist and co-lead singer, who also gained fame through reality television, recently told the Wall Street Journal that the family’s property portfolio had simply grown too large.

“We have too many properties,” Simmons said. “You don’t want to complain during hard times, but it’s time to downsize.”

After conspicuously announcing their exit from the state of California and purchasing property in Las Vegas, Simmons and his wife decided it was time to move back to California, having endured the Arizona heat for only two years, and coming to the conclusion that they could deal with the tax rate in California and being on celebrity maps more easily than three digit heatwaves

The contemporary four-bedroom, five-bathroom home spans approximately 7,740 square feet and is perched on a half-acre hillside lot, offering sweeping views of Coldwater Canyon, Century City, and the Pacific Ocean. Simmons purchased the property in 2021 for $10.5 million.

Built in 2017, the structure was designed by Swiss architect Roger P. Kurath and features a distinctive blend of concrete, steel, glass, and oak. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home open onto 1,800 square feet of deck space, blurring the line between indoors and outdoors and flooding the interior with natural light.

Simmons has decided that not just anyone can buy his home, he said, “You have such wonderful times there, you don’t want some schmuck in the place you call home. No drugs, no alcoholics. I don’t want anybody coming in there who is going to destroy the place.”

The home’s dark facade is accented by golden geometric sculptures and surrounded by a landscaped array of succulents. Inside, mirrored hallways, 12-foot ceilings, and an open floor plan lead to a state-of-the-art kitchen, expansive dining and living areas, an upstairs gallery space, and a plush home theater.

Sustainability features are also a highlight: The LEED-inspired property incorporates solar power for the pool and radiant heating, uses eco-friendly materials, and boasts fire-resistant, waterproof triple-pane windows. Advanced Swiss technology and steel fixtures further enhance the home’s security.

Outside, a striking 40-foot black-lined infinity pool and spa mirror the house’s clean, elegant aesthetic, creating a serene and private retreat in the hills of Beverly Hills Canyon. Compass holds the listing.

