Major I-405 Rehab Project Unveiled: Caltrans to Host Virtual Info Meeting

Photo: Getty Photos

Sepulveda Pass Overhaul: New Pavement, Safer Roads, Better Commutes

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a virtual informational meeting Thursday evening to update the public on a major rehabilitation project planned for a key stretch of Interstate 405 through Los Angeles.

The meeting, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on April 24, will focus on the upcoming I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which is set to begin construction in spring or summer 2025 and continue through the winter of 2029. The project, with an estimated cost of $143.7 million, aims to improve safety, ride quality, and infrastructure along a heavily trafficked corridor extending from Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys to Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood.

The improvements will affect approximately 92 lane miles of freeway in both directions, including the full replacement of two lanes between Victory Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, as well as targeted repairs throughout the project area. Caltrans officials say the enhancements will help extend pavement life and reduce long-term maintenance needs along a vital commuter route between the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles, and destinations such as LAX, South Bay cities, and Orange County.

Additional upgrades include:

  • Replacement of bridge approach and departure slabs at six locations between Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard
  • Restoration or replacement of 10 culverts
  • Installation of 10 ADA-compliant curb ramps at on– and off-ramps
  • Replacement of 98 traffic sign panels and two full-span overhead sign structures with updated retroreflective versions
  • Upgrade of 6,400 feet of guardrail to current safety standards
  • Construction of four maintenance vehicle pullouts to enhance worker safety
  • Modernization of 2.5 miles of fiber-optic conduit and cables for communication systems

Caltrans will also address noise, dust, and vibration impacts during construction and remind residents that construction schedules may be subject to change due to weather or other operational factors.

Community members interested in attending the virtual meeting can register online at Caltrans Webinar Registration.

For ongoing updates, visit the Caltrans Current Projects Website or check real-time traffic and closure information at QuickMap. Motorists are urged to remain cautious in construction zones, with Caltrans reminding drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

