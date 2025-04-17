Culver City Police Department Report Details Week of Arrests in Ongoing Safety Push

Police make arrests tied to parole violations, drug trafficking, burglaries, and assaults.

The Culver City Police Department released a summary of notable arrests made between April 3 and April 10, highlighting the officers’ ongoing efforts to combat crime and address community safety concerns.

In a statement, officials emphasized the importance of public vigilance, encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity and reaffirming the department’s ongoing commitment to protecting neighborhoods.

April 3

Special Enforcement Team (SET) officers conducting patrols along La Ballona Creek observed a suspected hand-to-hand drug transaction. Two individuals were detained. One was found to have a felony warrant for manufacturing methamphetamine and was arrested. The second individual, an ex-felon, was arrested for possession of ammunition.

April 4

During a traffic stop near La Cienega and Blackwelder, officers discovered illegal substances on a passenger, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales. Both occupants of the vehicle were already on probation for previous narcotics-related offenses.

April 5

Officers responded quickly to a commercial burglary on the 3500 block of Schafer Avenue. A suspect attempting to flee the scene was detained and arrested. Police say the suspect was on active parole, had a felony warrant, and was found in possession of stolen property.

Later that day, three individuals were arrested in connection with a robbery on the 6000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. Officers recovered stolen property from one suspect’s backpack. Further investigation linked the trio to a second robbery in a neighboring city earlier the same day.

April 9

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Washington Boulevard and Glencoe Avenue. The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a hammer before fleeing the scene. Police located the suspect, who was still in possession of the weapon. The individual was arrested after being positively identified by the victim.

The department reminded residents to report any suspicious behavior promptly, stating, “The sooner patrol officers are provided information, the more effectively they can respond.”