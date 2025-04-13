California Homeowners Could See Insurance Rates Jump 22% Under State Farm Plan

Consumer Watchdog Challenges State Farm’s Emergency Rate Hike in California

California homeowners could soon see a sharp rise in insurance premiums as State Farm, the state’s largest property insurer, seeks final approval for an emergency rate increase to address its wildfire-driven financial losses.

Following a public hearing last week before an administrative law judge, the company is one step closer to gaining interim approval for its proposed $921 million rate hike. The hike would impact a wide range of policyholders across the state. The proposed increases include a 22% jump for homeowners, 15% for renters and condos, and 38% for rental dwellings.

In a petition filed in February, State Farm argued the emergency rate hike is necessary to offset the financial toll of the Los Angeles County wildfires, which have reportedly cost the company over $7 billion in claims. More than 16,000 structures—mostly residential—were destroyed in the fires, prompting a significant drain on the insurer’s reserves.

The request comes as the company awaits a ruling from California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on a broader rate adjustment filed last summer. In the interim, State Farm is seeking immediate relief to “rebuild capital” and stabilize its operations.

At the hearing required by Commissioner Lara, state regulators appeared generally supportive of the request. However, Consumer Watchdog, a public interest advocacy group, voiced strong opposition. Founder Harvey Rosenfield argued that under Proposition 103, insurers must provide clear evidence justifying rate hikes before they can be approved. He accused State Farm of falling short of that legal requirement.

“State Farm is trying to sidestep transparency by pushing for emergency increases without fully proving their necessity,” Rosenfield said.

While the California Department of Insurance has signaled support for the company’s emergency rate proposal, consumer advocates maintain that the insurer has not adequately justified the sweeping cost increases it wants to impose on policyholders statewide.

State Farm General controls about 20% of California’s homeowners insurance market, covering nearly 3 million policies. Of the roughly 12,390 wildfire-related claims filed, the company has already paid out more than $2.75 billion and estimates its total direct losses at $7.6 billion. However, after accounting for reinsurance, the net loss is expected to be approximately $612 million.

The financial strain has prompted major shifts in the company’s business strategy. In May 2023, State Farm stopped issuing new homeowners policies in California. The following year, it announced it would not renew 72,000 existing policies, including 30,000 homeowner and 42,000 commercial apartment policies, citing heightened financial risk and instability.