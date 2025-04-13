April 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Actress and Activist Jane Fonda’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Seeks Buyer at $11 Million

Photo: Instagram

Estate Features Sweeping Views, a Glass Elevator, and Celebrity Pedigree

The Beverly Hills estate, once owned by actress and activist Jane Fonda, has returned to the market with an $11 million price tag. As reported by Mansion Global, it was relisted this week in the prestigious Trousdale Estates neighborhood.

The mid-century residence, perched on nearly an acre of land with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountains, was listed about a year ago for just $5,000 less than its current asking price.

Fonda, now 87, shared the home with her late former partner, music producer Richard Perry, during their five-year relationship. Following their split, the pair sold the home in 2018 for approximately $8.5 million. According to property records, the current owner is a California-based LLC.

Originally constructed in the early 1960s, the property has undergone thoughtful updates while preserving its architectural integrity. The 7,100-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with an array of luxurious amenities. A gated motor court, a three-car garage, and double-glazed glass walls enhance the home’s privacy and light-filled design.

The interior layout promotes an open-concept flow, highlighted by bamboo floors, vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass panels that merge the indoor and outdoor spaces. A dramatic stacked-stone fireplace serves as the focal point of the sunken living room, which sits adjacent to a stylish wet bar and formal dining area.

An elevator and striking staircase welcome guests into the two-story home. The chef’s kitchen, fitted with Miele and Wolf appliances, boasts a verde quartz island, breakfast room, and sliding glass doors leading to a covered outdoor dining area.

The primary suite includes dual bathrooms and walk-in closets, offering a resort-style escape. On the lower level, a media/family room and bar area open to a landscaped backyard with a large swimming pool, meditation garden, and multiple patios for lounging or entertaining.

Jonathan Nash of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

Rebuild Stronger with Build Strong – We’re With You Every Step of the Way

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Build Strong is here to guide you through each step of the rebuilding process, from filing insurance claims to restoring...

Photo: YouTube
News

“Field Day” Delivers Joy to Students Displaced by Palisades Fire at Brentwood Elementary

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Event Celebrates Resilience and Community for Brentwood and Palisades Students For students recently displaced by the devastating Palisades Fire, a...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Planning Greenlights Major Westside Residential Development

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

State Density Bonuses, Updated Zoning Laws Help Expand Scope of Project Plans for a large apartment complex are moving forward...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Matt Bellamy’s West Hollywood High-Rise Hits Market for $4.4 Million

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Rocker’s 18th-Floor Condo at Sierra Towers Boasts City Views Rock musician and real estate enthusiast Matt Bellamy is looking to...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

California Homeowners Could See Insurance Rates Jump 22% Under State Farm Plan

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Consumer Watchdog Challenges State Farm’s Emergency Rate Hike in California California homeowners could soon see a sharp rise in insurance...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rents Stabilize, But Buying a Home Still Requires Six-Figure Salary

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Homeownership Slips Further Out of Reach for U.S. Renters Americans now need to earn over $116,000 per year to afford...

Photo Credit: A24
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Warfare

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Warfare is the ugly truth about war. It is gut-wrenching, brilliant filmmaking about the brutal and sad lot of a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Judge to Decide Friday Whether DA Hochman Can Withdraw Menendez Resentencing Motion

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

April 11 Hearing Could Determine Whether Decades-Old Life Sentences Are Reconsidered Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced...

Photo Credit: Roly Gomez
News

Great White Opens New Brentwood Location With Australian Style Dishes and Artful Design

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

The All-Day Café Brings Seasonal Flavors, Natural Wines, and an Upscale Vibe The popular all-day café Great White has officially...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Seeks Couple in $20,000 Ring Theft at Westfield Century City

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Investigators Say Child Was Used as Part of a Distraction Scheme The LAPD is searching for a man and woman...

Photo: Facebook
News

Parolee With Violent History Caught in Culver City During Routine Stop

April 11, 2025

Read more
April 11, 2025

Multiple Suspects Arrested After Police Investigation and Search  According to a press release from the Culver City Police Department, a...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reality TV Star Brittany Cartwright’s Bar Plans Derailed in West Hollywood

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Cartwright Says She Was Blindsided By Sudden Business Decisions Plans for Britt’s WeHo, the bar and restaurant once set to...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don’t Miss This Sunday’s Taco Pop-Up at Petit Grain Boulangerie

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Petit Grain Boulangerie to Host a Preorder-Only Event on Sunday A special taco pop-up event will take place this Sunday...

Photo Credit Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

South Korea’s Café Knotted Opens in L.A. With Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Donuts, Cookies, and a Chance to Win Blackpink VIP Tickets Await Fans Popular South Korean dessert brand Café Knotted is...
News, Video

(Video) Saijo, Culver City’s Newest Sushi Spot at 12473 Washington Boulevard

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Bluefin Toro Hosomaki and Salmon w with Ikura. Signature Hand Roll Blue Crab, Shrimp, Salmon Belly. Something Special Salmon Hosomaki...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR