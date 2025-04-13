Actress and Activist Jane Fonda’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Seeks Buyer at $11 Million

Estate Features Sweeping Views, a Glass Elevator, and Celebrity Pedigree

The Beverly Hills estate, once owned by actress and activist Jane Fonda, has returned to the market with an $11 million price tag. As reported by Mansion Global, it was relisted this week in the prestigious Trousdale Estates neighborhood.

The mid-century residence, perched on nearly an acre of land with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountains, was listed about a year ago for just $5,000 less than its current asking price.

Fonda, now 87, shared the home with her late former partner, music producer Richard Perry, during their five-year relationship. Following their split, the pair sold the home in 2018 for approximately $8.5 million. According to property records, the current owner is a California-based LLC.

Originally constructed in the early 1960s, the property has undergone thoughtful updates while preserving its architectural integrity. The 7,100-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with an array of luxurious amenities. A gated motor court, a three-car garage, and double-glazed glass walls enhance the home’s privacy and light-filled design.

The interior layout promotes an open-concept flow, highlighted by bamboo floors, vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass panels that merge the indoor and outdoor spaces. A dramatic stacked-stone fireplace serves as the focal point of the sunken living room, which sits adjacent to a stylish wet bar and formal dining area.

An elevator and striking staircase welcome guests into the two-story home. The chef’s kitchen, fitted with Miele and Wolf appliances, boasts a verde quartz island, breakfast room, and sliding glass doors leading to a covered outdoor dining area.

The primary suite includes dual bathrooms and walk-in closets, offering a resort-style escape. On the lower level, a media/family room and bar area open to a landscaped backyard with a large swimming pool, meditation garden, and multiple patios for lounging or entertaining.

Jonathan Nash of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.