April 9, 2025

Marina del Rey Turns 60 With a Vintage Party, Waterfront Fun, and Special Offers

Photo: Official

Weekend Events at Fisherman’s Village Honor the Marina’s Milestone

Marina del Rey is turning 60, and the coastal community is celebrating its diamond anniversary with a week of festivities, retro flair, and waterfront events honoring the marina’s official dedication in April 1965. You can reserve your free tickets for the opening cocktail party here

Kicking off the celebration, The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey will host a Vintage Cocktail Party on Thursday, April 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at its Cast & Plow restaurant. Guests can enjoy a throwback menu inspired by the 1960s, featuring elevated bites like California Concord Grape Jelly Meatballs, Truffled Deviled Eggs, and Mini Rock Lobster Rolls with Smoked Trout Roe. The evening’s cocktails will pay tribute to the marina’s founding decade with classics like Tom Collins, Whiskey Sours, Mai Tais, and Martinis. Complimentary valet parking is available for guests arriving before 5:00 p.m.

Nicholas Dumbell, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Marina del Rey, said, “April 10th commemorates the 60th anniversary of Marina del Rey’s dedication. As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, we reflect on our long-standing relationship with the community. We’re thrilled to kick off a month of festivities in honor of this significant occasion.”

The special menu will be available throughout April as part of the city’s ongoing anniversary programming. The celebration continues over the weekend with a community event at Fisherman’s Village on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Highlights of the free, family-friendly weekend include:

  • Historic harbor tours aboard the Marina WaterBus (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
  • Live DJ spinning 1960s hits
  • Face painting, balloon art, and photo booths
  • Complimentary cupcakes for the first 150 attendees each day around 2 p.m.
  • A historical exhibit from the Marina del Rey Historical Society featuring rare photos and stories spanning six decades

In addition to the celebrations, local businesses are offering limited-time anniversary specials, including:

  • $60 off a premier dinner cruise for two with City Cruises (select dates in April)
  • $60 dinner for two at La Marina Trattoria, including pasta, salad, and Tiramisu (April 10–30)
  • $60/hour boat rentals from MDR Boat Rentals (April 12–13 only)
  • $60 two-player escape room experience at The Ultimate Escape Room (April 7–14)
  • Specialty treats from local eateries like La Sirenetta Café’s frozen chocolate-dipped bananas

“2025 marks a monumental year for Marina del Rey as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of this waterfront playground,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of the Marina del Rey Tourism Board. “Our community is coming together in a big way to honor this milestone with a weekend-long celebration filled with free, family-friendly activities, including historic harbor tours, face painting, live entertainment, and much more. Throughout April, our local restaurants and attractions are rolling out special dishes, discounts, and events—it’s our way of celebrating the 60th anniversary with both locals and travelers. This place has come a long way: from marshlands and Native homelands to movie backdrops and a recreational playground that welcomes all, Marina del Rey is truly L.A.’s Marina.”

 For a full list of events and offers, visit www.MDR60.com.

