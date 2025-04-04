Man Arrested After Violent Robbery During Camera Equipment Meetup

One Suspect Caught, Two Still Sought in Culver City Armed Robbery

A suspect connected to a recent armed robbery involving an online sale of camera equipment has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident took place on the evening of March 15 around 8:50 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a robbery in a parking lot near the 12000 block of Washington Boulevard. According to police, a man had arranged to sell camera gear through an online platform and agreed to meet the prospective buyer at the location.

When the seller arrived, he was approached by two suspects who engaged him in conversation about the equipment. Moments later, a black vehicle pulled into the lot. One of the suspects allegedly punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, while the second suspect restrained him by the neck. The pair grabbed the camera gear and fled to the waiting vehicle, which a third accomplice was driving.

As the victim attempted to intervene and held on to the car door, he was dragged several feet before the driver stopped the vehicle. Police said the driver then pointed a firearm at the victim and ordered him to step away. The suspects then fled the scene, heading east on Washington Boulevard.

Following an investigation by Culver City detectives, one suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident on March 26. The suspect was booked at the Culver City Jail.

The case remains under active investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or by email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Tips can also be directed to the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.