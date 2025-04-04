April 4, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested After Violent Robbery During Camera Equipment Meetup

Photo: Facebook

One Suspect Caught, Two Still Sought in Culver City Armed Robbery

A suspect connected to a recent armed robbery involving an online sale of camera equipment has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident took place on the evening of March 15 around 8:50 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a robbery in a parking lot near the 12000 block of Washington Boulevard. According to police, a man had arranged to sell camera gear through an online platform and agreed to meet the prospective buyer at the location.

When the seller arrived, he was approached by two suspects who engaged him in conversation about the equipment. Moments later, a black vehicle pulled into the lot. One of the suspects allegedly punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, while the second suspect restrained him by the neck. The pair grabbed the camera gear and fled to the waiting vehicle, which a third accomplice was driving.

As the victim attempted to intervene and held on to the car door, he was dragged several feet before the driver stopped the vehicle. Police said the driver then pointed a firearm at the victim and ordered him to step away. The suspects then fled the scene, heading east on Washington Boulevard.

Following an investigation by Culver City detectives, one suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident on March 26. The suspect was booked at the Culver City Jail.

The case remains under active investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or by email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Tips can also be directed to the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested and Charged in March 27 Hit-and-Run Death

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The Victim Was on the Way to His Job at the Beverly Hills Hotel  A 20-year-old man has been arrested...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across L.A. This Weekend

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Target High-Risk Areas, Come With High Penalties The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a series...
News, Video

(Video) Adorn Your Home With Plants and Pottery from Urban Jungle

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Go To Urbanjungleplantsandpottery.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/WwF5r95s90 For More Info⁠ pic.twitter.com/Ejled24yhJ — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) April 4, 2025
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Scoop Dreams Come True: Van Leeuwen Launches New Beverly Hills Shop

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Van Leeuwen’s Beverly Hills Opening Comes With Sweet Perks Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a New York City-born brand celebrated for...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

WeHo’s WeHappy Wednesdays Serve Up Big Discounts In Addition to Zero Parking Fees

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Free Parking and $5 Cocktails? WeHo Makes Wednesdays Worth It The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Saijo Hand Roll Rolls into Culver City with Premium Japanese Ingredients

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Binchotan-Fired Perfection: Saijo Rolls Out Premium Sushi in West LA A new destination for hand rolls and Japanese culinary craftsmanship...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out Bernie’s, a New Pop Up at Citizen Public Market in Culver City

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Made with fresh frozen fruit and a toasted merengue topping these flavors are irresistible. The pop up will be at...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Dining, Food & Drink, News

From Cocktails to Coffee: U.S. Tariffs Threaten Imports, Jobs, and Your Grocery Bill

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Major Price Hikes Expected for Coffee, Wine, Chocolate, and Butter  A sweeping new set of tariffs announced by former President...

Photo Credit Mark Weinberg
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery to Open Venice Location with Special Guests and Charitable Twist

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Bigger Than a Cookie: Levain’s Venice Opening Is a Flavorful Fundraiser Levain Bakery, the cult-favorite cookie destination founded in New...

Photo: YouTube
Dining, News

LAX Airport Server Finds Hate-Filled Message From Unidentified Diners

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Waiter Says He Was Stunned by the Message Left by Customers Guillermo Ortiz, who works at Planet Hollywood inside the...

Photo: Le Petit Four
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sunset Strip Staple Le Petit Four Shuts Down After Landlord Pulls the Plug

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

End of an Era: Le Petit Four Forced to Close in West Hollywood In a stunning reversal to the upbeat...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro LA Pushes Back Sepulveda Transit Community Meetings

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Environmental Review Delay Prompts Metro to Reschedule  Metro announced that community meetings scheduled for early April to discuss the Sepulveda...

Photo: YouTube
News

County Board Approves New Homeless Agency, Redirecting Millions from Existing System

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

With Billions on the Line, LA County Moves to Centralize Homeless Response Los Angeles County is making a dramatic shift...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR