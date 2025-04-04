LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Across L.A. This Weekend

Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Target High-Risk Areas, Come With High Penalties

The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a series of DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols across the city this weekend and into early next week, aimed at curbing impaired driving and promoting public safety.

On Friday, April 4, officers will operate a DUI checkpoint at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Enforcement continues on Sunday, April 6, with a DUI saturation patrol in the Mission Area from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by a checkpoint at Pacific Avenue and 10th Street from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

On Monday, April 7, a DUI saturation patrol will be held in the Olympic Area from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

LAPD officials noted that checkpoint locations are selected based on data showing high rates of DUI-related crashes and arrests. The department emphasized that the goal is not only to remove impaired drivers from the road but also to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence.

Authorities also reminded drivers that impairment isn’t limited to alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and marijuana — even when used legally — can all affect a person’s ability to drive safely.

Those convicted of a first-time DUI offense may face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, in addition to a suspended driver’s license.

The enforcement efforts are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.