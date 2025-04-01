Kim Delaney, Partner Cleared After Weekend Arrest in Marina del Rey

Emmy-Winning Actress and Partner James Morgan Released

Kim Delaney, the Emmy-winning actress recognized for her roles in NYPD Blue and Army Wives, will not face criminal charges stemming from a domestic dispute that led to her arrest over the weekend in Marina del Rey.

Both Delaney, 62 and her partner, James Morgan, were taken into custody on March 29 in connection with what authorities described as an alleged altercation. However, on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it would not pursue charges against either party due to “insufficient evidence.”

Delaney was booked at the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, while Morgan was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery. According to TMZ, the couple had been embroiled in a prolonged argument that allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation. The report further stated that Delaney called deputies on Saturday when Morgan returned to their shared residence, and Morgan claimed she had attempted to hit him with her car.

Despite the incident, the pair had recently appeared publicly affectionate. Just weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo on social media embracing Morgan, calling it “pure love.” In October, they marked their second wedding anniversary.

Delaney has a public history of personal struggles. In 2002, she was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in Malibu and later pleaded no contest to reckless driving, resulting in probation and a fine. The following year, she entered treatment for alcohol abuse. In 2005, she lost custody of her teenage son after a court found she had endangered him by driving drunk with him in the vehicle.

The CSI: Miami actress also drew headlines in 2011 after being escorted offstage during a military event honoring former Defense Secretary Robert Gates following a slurred and disjointed speech.