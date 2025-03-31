Culver City Rolls Out Hi-Lo Siren to Warn Residents During Emergencies

Hi-Lo Warning System Activated: Culver City Adds New Evacuation Tool

In an effort to strengthen emergency preparedness and public safety, Culver City has launched the Hi-Lo Audible Warning System, a new siren-based evacuation tool that will alert residents to leave immediately during critical emergencies such as wildfires, earthquakes, or floods.

The system, now fully implemented, emits a distinct high-pitched tone followed by a low-pitched tone. It is designed to break through everyday noise and signal the need for urgent evacuation. Police patrol vehicles in affected areas will activate it and use it solely for evacuation purposes.

“When you hear the Hi-Lo, it means it’s time to go,” officials said in the announcement.

Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien praised the program, calling it “a valuable addition to the tools available to our first responders to enhance safety in emergencies.”

Watch the announcement of the Hi-Lo system here:

The launch of the Hi-Lo system was a collaborative effort between the Culver City Police Department, the Fire Department, and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Christine Parra. It will be incorporated into the city’s broader emergency response strategy.

Police Chief Jason Sims emphasized that the program is one piece of a larger effort to protect the public. “Implementing the Hi-Lo Audible Warning System is just one of many steps we are taking to enhance our emergency preparedness,” Sims said. “We will continue to assess and innovate our methods to keep Culver City safe and ready for any emergencies we may face together.”

Fire Chief Ken Powell echoed those sentiments, adding that the system provides a fast, effective way to relay evacuation orders during time-sensitive situations.

“The Hi-Lo Audible Warning System will serve as a crucial resource during evacuations, helping to ensure that our residents take the necessary actions to protect themselves and their families,” Powell said.

Officials are encouraging residents to visit culvercitypd.org to learn more about the Hi-Lo system, update emergency plans, and register vulnerable family members in the Culver City Community Connect database.

Residents can also sign up for real-time emergency alerts by texting “CCPD” to 888-777.

“With Hi-Lo now part of our emergency toolkit,” Mayor O’Brien said, “we’re reinforcing our commitment to proactive, community-focused safety.”