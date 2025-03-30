Santa Monica, Beverly Hills See Real Estate Shifts After L.A. Wildfires

Beverly Hills and Brentwood Listings Triple in Wake of January Fires

Home sales and listings have shifted dramatically across Westside neighborhoods of Los Angeles, with areas such as Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Culver City seeing notable impacts in both directions, according to a new report by Redfin.

In Pacific Palisades (90272), one of the hardest-hit areas, only 12 homes sold in February—a sharp 56% drop from the same time last year. In comparison, Altadena also saw a 43% year-over-year drop in sales, with just 32 homes sold. Meanwhile, new listings in the Palisades dropped 12% to 23 homes, and Altadena fell 6% with 46 new listings.

While activity plummeted in core wildfire zones, neighboring Westside communities, including Beverly Hills, Brentwood, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica, experienced a rush of inventory. In Santa Monica, the number of home sales surged by a staggering 166% in February as displaced buyers looked for new places to live. Similarly, Marina del Rey and Culver City saw spikes in buyer activity, driven in part by those leaving fire-affected zones.

Beverly Hills and Brentwood, two upscale neighborhoods adjacent to the Palisades, saw home listings nearly triple compared to the previous year as more sellers sought to meet increasing demand. Brentwood (90049), in particular, reported a 23% rise in home sales and an 81% jump in new listings in February alone.

In contrast, Malibu, which suffered severe wildfire damage, and West Hollywood, where fire risk remains a concern, experienced dips in home sales for the month.

The price landscape also varied. In Pacific Palisades, median home prices jumped 32% to $2.9 million, making it one of the priciest neighborhoods in L.A. In contrast, Altadena’s median price fell 8% to $1.2 million. Nearby Santa Monica and Beverly Hills remained among the highest-priced markets, buoyed by strong demand from buyers seeking more secure terrain.

Redfin agents report that many homebuyers are now opting for flat, urban neighborhoods over scenic hillside properties due to increased fire risk and evolving insurance concerns. In places like Santa Monica, Culver City, and Marina del Rey, properties away from brush zones have become more appealing.