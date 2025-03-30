New Deadline, More Access: LA County Debris Program Expands Scope, Extends Signup

Officials Broaden Scope to Help More Residents, Encourage Early Submission

Los Angeles County officials have announced that FEMA has agreed to Governor Newsom’s request to extend the deadline for property owners affected by recent disasters to apply for the FEMA debris removal program. Residents now have until April 15, 2025, to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to either opt into or out of the program. You can submit the Right of Entry form here.

The county also announced that FEMA has agreed to expand the debris removal effort’s eligibility criteria. Initially limited to residential property owners, the program will now include condominiums and multi-family buildings, provided at least one unit is owner-occupied.

Under the new guidelines, properties owned entirely by for-profit entities remain ineligible and are categorized as commercial properties. However, officials said other properties falling outside the scope of the expansion may still be considered for inclusion on a case-by-case basis.

The following factors will be considered for such exceptions:

Immediate threat to public health and safety due to debris



Barriers to the commercial entity independently completing debris removal



Insurance coverage and claim status



Economic impact on the business and the broader community



County officials are encouraging property owners to submit an ROE form even if they are undecided. Opting in preserves the ability to later remove debris independently, if desired, without losing access to the government program.

The Right of Entry form is available in English, Spanish, Russian, Armenian, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. The LA County disaster recovery website has more information here.

Opting-Out: If you choose to opt out of the government debris removal program, you must submit an opt-out form here. Property owners who choose to hire private contractors for fire debris removal can then receive an Eaton and Palisades Fire Debris Removal permit via the County’s EPIC-LA system. This permit allows home and business owners—and their authorized private contractors—to manage their own debris removal efforts while ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal safety and environmental standards. For more details, click here.

How to Withdraw an ROE: Residents can withdraw after submitting an ROE by submitting this Withdrawal Form.

Need Help Navigating the Process?

We’ve got two dedicated support lines — depending on your needs:

Opt-In Help & General Questions

(844) 347-3332

7 Days a Week, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.Opt-Out Help

(888) 479-7328

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.