(Video) School of Rock Venice Unleashes Your Inner Rockstar with Upcoming Camps

For More Info, Schoolofrock.com/locations/venice

Indulge in Authentic Roman Flavors at Roma Social Wine Dinner

March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025

Brentwood Meets Rome: Exclusive Wine-Paired Dinner Event Brentwood food lovers have a special opportunity to experience the flavors of Rome...

Veterans and Activists Rally in Westwood Against Federal Budget Cuts

March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025

“We Fought for This Country, We’ll Fight Again”: Veterans Protest DOGE More than 1,500 demonstrators gathered in Westwood on Saturday...

Does Your Neighborhood Face the Hazard of Wildfires? New State Maps Reveal the Danger Zones

March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025

Here’s How to Check Your Area’s Rating and What It Means for Homeowners For the first time in 10 years,...

Soaring Settlements: LA Faces Massive Legal Payouts as Costs Keep Climbing

March 25, 2025

March 25, 2025

LAPD Lawsuits Dominate LA’s Huge Legal Bill for 2025 So Far Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Mejia has released a report...

DA Hochman Declines to Prosecute Another High-Profile Sexual Assault Case

March 24, 2025

March 24, 2025

District Attorney Previously Declined Charges Against Marilyn Manson in January Los Angeles City District Attorney announced Thursday he will not...

California Attorney General Sounds Alarm on 23andMe: Your Genetic Data May Be at Risk

March 24, 2025

March 24, 2025

State AG Rob Bonta Gives Instructions on How to Scrub Your Data from Failing Company California Attorney General Rob Bonta...

New Mixed-Use Building Proposed for Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood

March 24, 2025

March 24, 2025

Vacant West Hollywood Property Could Become Apartments and Shops Developers have proposed replacing a vacant commercial property on Robertson Boulevard...

Mayor Bass Considers Pausing Controversial ‘Mansion Tax’ to Aid Wildfire Victims

March 23, 2025

March 23, 2025

LA’s ‘Mansion Tax’ Faces Possible Suspension Amid Fire Recovery Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is considering a temporary suspension of...

Brace, Bolt, and Protect: How California’s Earthquake Retrofit Grants Work

March 23, 2025

March 23, 2025

Earthquake Retrofit Funds Available: See If Your Home Qualifies California homeowners can now register for grants to help retrofit their...

Deadly Four-Car Crash Closes Part of 405 Freeway Near Brentwood

March 23, 2025

March 23, 2025

Victim Ejected in Crash; Freeway Lanes Closed for Hours One person was killed early Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision on...

Beverly Hills, Bel Air Properties Among Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales and Listings

March 23, 2025

March 23, 2025

Southern California’s Luxury Real Estate Market Resilient Despite Slowdown Southern California properties in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills ranked among...

Kanye West’s Gutted Malibu Mansion Hits Market Again Amid Renovation Drama

March 23, 2025

March 23, 2025

Stripped-Down Malibu Mansion Back on Market at Deep Discount Kanye West’s oceanfront Malibu home is up for sale again, listed...
Canadian Dentist Launches Collaborative Health Summit in Culver City

March 22, 2025

March 22, 2025

H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...

West Hollywood Residents Living in Fear Amid Neighbor’s Violent Outbursts

March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025

Tenants Fear for Their Safety as Violent Apartment Resident Faces Eviction Tenants at the building in the 1200 block of...

West Hollywood and LA Team Up for Job Fair Empowering Trans and Nonbinary Workers

March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025

TGI2+ Job Fair Aims to Tackle High Unemployment in Trans and Nonbinary Communities In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility,...

