New Mixed-Use Building Proposed for Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood

Vacant West Hollywood Property Could Become Apartments and Shops

Developers have proposed replacing a vacant commercial property on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood with a mixed-use building featuring new apartments, retail spaces, and offices, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project, presented to West Hollywood’s Design Review Subcommittee, would redevelop the site at 401 N. Robertson Blvd., between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. The current owner, Harbour Hospitality LLC, purchased the property in 2022.

Plans call for a five-story building that includes five apartments—ranging from one to two bedrooms—with one reserved for affordable housing under state density bonus guidelines. The design also incorporates about 8,600 square feet of retail and office space on lower levels. Parking for 11 cars would be provided underground.

The project, designed by Formm Studio, emphasizes curved architectural features to soften the angular shape of the property, which is bordered by Robertson Boulevard on the east and Ashcroft Avenue on the south. According to the city staff’s report, the design includes distinct layers: ground-floor storefronts and residential entrances, second-floor offices with stepped-back terraces, and residential units above, unified through sweeping curved elements.