March 24, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Mixed-Use Building Proposed for Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood

Photo: Fromm Studio

Vacant West Hollywood Property Could Become Apartments and Shops

Developers have proposed replacing a vacant commercial property on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood with a mixed-use building featuring new apartments, retail spaces, and offices, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project, presented to West Hollywood’s Design Review Subcommittee, would redevelop the site at 401 N. Robertson Blvd., between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. The current owner, Harbour Hospitality LLC, purchased the property in 2022.

Plans call for a five-story building that includes five apartments—ranging from one to two bedrooms—with one reserved for affordable housing under state density bonus guidelines. The design also incorporates about 8,600 square feet of retail and office space on lower levels. Parking for 11 cars would be provided underground.

The project, designed by Formm Studio, emphasizes curved architectural features to soften the angular shape of the property, which is bordered by Robertson Boulevard on the east and Ashcroft Avenue on the south. According to the city staff’s report, the design includes distinct layers: ground-floor storefronts and residential entrances, second-floor offices with stepped-back terraces, and residential units above, unified through sweeping curved elements.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Considers Pausing Controversial ‘Mansion Tax’ to Aid Wildfire Victims

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

LA’s ‘Mansion Tax’ Faces Possible Suspension Amid Fire Recovery Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is considering a temporary suspension of...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Brace, Bolt, and Protect: How California’s Earthquake Retrofit Grants Work

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Earthquake Retrofit Funds Available: See If Your Home Qualifies California homeowners can now register for grants to help retrofit their...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadly Four-Car Crash Closes Part of 405 Freeway Near Brentwood

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Victim Ejected in Crash; Freeway Lanes Closed for Hours One person was killed early Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision on...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills, Bel Air Properties Among Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales and Listings

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Southern California’s Luxury Real Estate Market Resilient Despite Slowdown Southern California properties in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills ranked among...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Kanye West’s Gutted Malibu Mansion Hits Market Again Amid Renovation Drama

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

Stripped-Down Malibu Mansion Back on Market at Deep Discount Kanye West’s oceanfront Malibu home is up for sale again, listed...
News

Canadian Dentist Launches Collaborative Health Summit in Culver City

March 22, 2025

Read more
March 22, 2025

H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...

Photo: YouTube
News

West Hollywood Residents Living in Fear Amid Neighbor’s Violent Outbursts

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Tenants Fear for Their Safety as Violent Apartment Resident Faces Eviction Tenants at the building in the 1200 block of...

Photo: Official
News

West Hollywood and LA Team Up for Job Fair Empowering Trans and Nonbinary Workers

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

TGI2+ Job Fair Aims to Tackle High Unemployment in Trans and Nonbinary Communities In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility,...

Photo: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
News

Academy Museum Unveils First-Ever Bong Joon Ho Exhibition and Film Retrospective

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Bong Joon Ho’s Cinematic Genius Takes Center Stage at Academy Museum The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Unsheltered Homelessness for Second Year in a Row

March 21, 2025

Read more
March 21, 2025

Early Count Data Reveals Fewer Encampments, Shows Signs of Improvement The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has released preliminary...

Photo: Lumiere Runway
News

Lumiere Runway Unveils “Strength & Fragility” at LA Fashion Week 25/26

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

Culver City Hosts Fashion Icons at Lumiere Runway’s LA Fashion Week Lumiere Runway, a prominent fashion platform with bases in...

Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. Faces Billion-Dollar Budget Crisis: Thousands of Layoffs “Nearly Inevitable”

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

City Leaders Weigh Harsh Cuts as L.A. Confronts Historic Budget Shortfall Los Angeles is facing a severe financial crisis, with...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Scalding Hot Tea Leads to Million Dollar Jury Verdict Against Starbucks in West Adams

March 20, 2025

Read more
March 20, 2025

Jury Sides with Burn Victim, Orders Starbucks to Pay for “Horrific Injuries” A Los Angeles jury has awarded $50 million...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
Dining, News

Santa Monica Brew Works Joins 200 Breweries to Fund Wildfire Recovery with Special IPA

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

Craft Beer with a Purpose: Santa Monica Brew Works Supports LA Wildfire Relief In response to the devastating wildfires that...

Photo: Spoon and Pork
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sawtelle Filipino Restaurant Fights to Stay Open, Owners Ask for Community Support

March 19, 2025

Read more
March 19, 2025

A Dream on the Line: Sawtelle Filipino Eatery Must Reopen Former Location The fantastic Filipino restaurant Spoon and Pork in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR