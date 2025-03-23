Beverly Hills, Bel Air Properties Among Most Expensive U.S. Home Sales and Listings

Southern California’s Luxury Real Estate Market Resilient Despite Slowdown

Southern California properties in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills ranked among the nation’s most expensive home sales and active listings in February, a new report from Redfin showed.

In February, Los Angeles saw one of the country’s highest-priced residential sales. A luxury estate at 10901 Savona Road, in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood, sold for $32.5 million, making it the eighth-most expensive sale nationwide. However, the majority of February’s priciest home sales were in coastal Florida, with seven properties there dominating the top 10.

Currently, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills continue to offer some of the nation’s most exclusive—and expensive—real estate listings.

Among the top listings nationwide is a newly listed Bel Air estate at 607 Siena Way, carrying a price tag of $177 million. Also new to the market is a sprawling 33-acre property in Beverly Hills, located at 9712 Oak Pass Road, listed at $175 million. Another Beverly Hills property at 1261 Angelo Drive remains one of America’s priciest listings, offered at $195 million.

These Southern California listings sit alongside ultra-luxury homes in Florida, Nevada’s Lake Tahoe area, and New York City. The priciest active listing nationwide remains a Manalapan, Florida, estate at 1960 S. Ocean Blvd., listed at an eye-popping $285 million.

According to Redfin, despite economic uncertainties and shifting markets, demand remains strong among wealthy buyers for properties in areas like Beverly Hills and Bel Air, which are known for their privacy, luxury amenities, and investment appeal.

Ultra-high-end homes often take several months to sell, contributing to stability among the most expensive listings.